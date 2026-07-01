National Doctors' Day| Patients rarely questioned a doctor's advice back in the day, says orthopedist Dr Rajeev Sharma

With over three decades of experience, Dr Rajeev K Sharma is Chairman, Orthopaedics & Chief Robotic Surgeon at Moolchand Medicity, New Delhi. He specialises in joint replacement, robotic-assisted surgery and sports injury management. Over the course of his career, he has witnessed orthopaedics evolve from conventional procedures to precision-driven robotic surgery, while also navigating changing patient expectations and the growing role of technology in healthcare. Dr Rajeev K Sharma is Chairman, Orthopaedics & Chief Robotic Surgeon at Moolchand Medicity.

Q. What it mean/meant to be a doctor in your generation? A. My father was also a doctor and I used to see him being revered and respected hugely by patients and then when I became one that was the case still. The doctor-patient relationship was much more pious and at a higher pedestal than what it is today. The patient would follow what the doctor’s said and not even dare to question their advise as it was ‘patthar ki lakeer’. But, today the patient is much more aware before coming to us which is a double-edges sward, both good and bad. Good when they have the correct info and bad when they have misinformation, of which there is a lot.

Q. What irritates you the most as a doctor? A. When doctors over-prescribe surgeries due to lack of understanding, or over enthusiasm because of lack of experience. Also the pressure of the market. A surgery when the patient does not really need one often ends up in miscommunication and arguments later. It is when sometimes doctor’s can’t resist commercialization. One sentence our professor had told us when I was in MBBS, “Never run after money. Money will run after you.” Right. So, if the surgeons follow, the doctors follow the same principle, then you don’t have to run after money. I mean, you have if you have experience, you have a good hand, you have good knowledge, money is not a problem. Yeah. So, you let the money run after you, we don’t have to run after money.

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction