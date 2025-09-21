Navratri 2025 Special: Old Delhi's Ramlila salutes nation first at Red Fort as film, TV, stage actors thank Indian Army

Festive fervour meets patriotic vibes as film, television and stage actors dress up to rehearse for their upcoming acts at the Luv Kush Ramlila (September 22 to October 3) on the Red Fort grounds in Old Delhi. Here is a glimpse of who’s donning which avatar, and why they choose to salute the Indian Armed Forces.

The Mumbai-born actor recalls, “As a child artist, I played Ram in the 2002 TV series Ramayan, and now I’m getting to play him again.” But this time it’s a “completely new experience” for the 34-year-old. He adds: “The craze for Ramlila in Delhi is completely unmatched! It’s much like Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai. This is the first time I’ll be performing at the Ramlila and want to live through this entire experience, so when not busy in rehersals I’ll call up my friends to take me around the city (smiles).”

“My connect with Delhi is very old and special as my parents (Raj Babbar and Nadira), first met here at the National School of Drama (NSD)... To now perform at this Ramlila at the Red Fort, in front of a live audience, is really exciting,” says the 44-year-old adding, “I’ve played Ravana before, on TV, and I’m glad to get another chance to explore his many shades again. The Ramlila feels like an amphitheatre, so this time my performance will be a notch above what I’ve delivered on the screen.”

“As a woman, main bahut behtar samajh sakti hun ki Sita maa kaun hain aur unke values kya hain. Woh naari shakti ka prateek hain and is known for sacrifice,” says Riney Aryaa, 30, who feels playing this female protagonist comes with a lot of responsibility. Rehearsing to build up her on-stage chemistry, the Nainital-born actor says, “Kinshuk (who plays Ram) is a little quiet, and much like Ram ji, is very soft-spoken. That is helping us create that innocence and bond that Ram-Sita had.”

A physiotherapist by day and a passionate actor by night, Rajan Sharma is a Delhiite who has been playing Lakshmana on stage for five years. “Over time, I’ve acquired the fun and nathkatpana (naughtiness) that Lakshmana was known for,” says the 28-year-old, adding, “My love for acting started as a kid while watching my father play Ram on this very stage. He taught me so much, and this year he will be in the audience. This feeling of joy can’t be explained.”

“This is the third time that I’ll be playing Hanuman ji’s character in Ramlila,” says Malhar Pandya, 42, for whom God Hanuman “is a symbol of power, loyalty and balance”. The Ahmedabad-born actor adds, “This year we saw our Indian Armed Forces embody these qualities. The way we were protected during Operation Sindoor and its aftermath, it brought the nation together... Through my performance, I want to pay a tribute to the Indian Army who are the real heroes. Just like Hanuman ji was a saviour, they are the saviours of our nation and we all salute them.”