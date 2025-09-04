NIRF 2025 college ranking: DU's Hindu retains top spot in India; principal and alumna share their joy

Hindu College has done it again. For the second year in a row, the institution based in North Campus has retained its crown, topping the Ministry of Education’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2025, released on Thursday (September 4). Delhi University's Hindu College, for yet another year, has clinched the top spot in the all-India NIRF ranking with Miranda House falling in second place and Hansraj College taking the third slot.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT(For representational purpose only))

Pipping Miranda House (No 2) and Hansraj College (No 3), Hindu secured the No 1 spot — a moment that has sparked the emotion of pride across the campus and beyond.

Singer Jasleen Royal, popular for Bollywood numbers such as Love You Zindagi (Dear Zindagi), is a proud alumna of the college. She says, “So thrilled to see my college at the top! My years here were truly transformative. I met some of the best people of my life here, and the experience opened up a whole new world of possibilities for me. I’ll be forever grateful to be part of its journey and call myself a proud Hinduite.”

Adding to the joyous moment, Anju Srivastava, principal of Hindu, credits the college’s collective spirit, and tells us, “This victory is really the result of teamwork — faculty, staff and most importantly, our students, who are at the heart of it all. I am really proud today, and to see our efforts recognised in this way only fuels us to dream bigger and do better.”

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction