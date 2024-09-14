Paralympics '24 | Gold Medalist Avani Lekhara on winning in Paris, “Required lots of mental strength”

Avani Lekhara has made history by winning back-to-back gold medals at two consecutive Paralympics, securing her latest victory in the 10m air rifle event at the Paris Paralympics. However, she talks about how this win was even sweeter, as she had to overcome significant struggles this time around. Avani recently met PM Narendra Modi in Delhi, and gifted him the Indian jersey with “Thank you sir for all your support,” written on the back.



“I believe all Paralympians and Olympians give their hundred percent and the Games are not just about competition, but about witnessing incredible athletes who have overcome immense challenges, traumas, and setbacks to reach this stage. People had a lot of expectations from me, but I wasn’t physically well. I’d recently undergone a gallbladder surgery and was on bed rest. Coming out of that required a lot of mental strength and required lots of training to regain that physical strength back.” says Lekhara about her journey to the medal, adding, “This Paralympic cycle was tougher than the last one.”

Lekhara who was amongst the many athletes who met and were felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday, gifted him the Indian jersey with “Thank you sir for all your support,” written on the back. She also presented him with a glove that the shooters had worn. In turn, the PM gave Lekhara his blessings.





When asked what she plans to do further, she adds, “Now having won at the Games, I just plan to get a good rest and hope to travel!”



For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction





