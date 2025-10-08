Parampara Series 2025: Classical dance, music and gen-next maestros to converge in Delhi

In its 29th edition, the three-day festival will have Pt Ulhas Kashalkar (Hindustani Vocal) open the fest. On the same day, Raja Radha Reddy’s troupe will present a Kuchipudi choreography, blending classical technique with evocative storytelling.

The nip in the autumn air of Delhi has made way for ragas of classical music and mudras of classical dance to take centrestage with the return of the annual Parampara Series.

“This year, we wanted to bring the next gen of artistes who have taken over after the masters," says Kuchipudi exponent and co-organiser of the festival, Kaushalya Reddy, adding, “These young icons are an inspiration to the aspiring performers. For instance, Grammy Award winner Ganesh and Kumaresh (violin) will perform on the final day.”

Another jugalbandi to look out for will be presented by Patri Satish Kumar (mridangam) and Satyajit Talwalkar (tabla), on day two. “The fact that this series is curated by Raja Radha Reddy ji, and we will be performing in front of such doyens gives us immense pleasure,” shares Kumar.

The event will close with a Bharatanatyam recital by Shijith Nambiar and Parvathy Menon. The duo will combine disciplined footwork with expressive storytelling, exemplifying the living tradition of Indian classical dance.

Catch It Live What: Parampara Series

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg

When: October 8 to 10

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House on the Blue & Violet Lines