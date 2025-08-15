Bring in the Parsi New Year with a mouthwatering visit to these authentic Delhi NCR eateries

August 15 this year is cause for a double celebration because not only does India celebrate its 79th Independence Day, but also rings in the auspicious Parsi New Year. While many passed their morning in respectful observance of the former, the second half of the day does call for some well meaning revelry. For those not lucky enough to have their own Parsi friends (or even just that lucky one!) and hence no homemade feasts to attend this evening, we bring to you a delectable list of authentic Parsi eateries around the city, definitely worth the drive and the time.

Navroz Mubarak!