Bring in the Parsi New Year with a mouthwatering visit to these authentic Delhi NCR eateries
What better way to say Navroz Mubarak than with an authentic Parsi spread!
August 15 this year is cause for a double celebration because not only does India celebrate its 79th Independence Day, but also rings in the auspicious Parsi New Year. While many passed their morning in respectful observance of the former, the second half of the day does call for some well meaning revelry. For those not lucky enough to have their own Parsi friends (or even just that lucky one!) and hence no homemade feasts to attend this evening, we bring to you a delectable list of authentic Parsi eateries around the city, definitely worth the drive and the time.
The OG
Soda Bottle Openerwala
Where: DLF Cybercity, Gurgaon
Top menu picks: Thecha fries, aloo tuk, Irani berry burrata chaat, naan chaap sliders, tareli macchi tawa fry, kolmi fry, chicken farcha, Russie’s favourite chicken wings, chicken kheema baida roti, batata harra & hummus, Adana kebab, Bhendi Bazaar seekh paratha, Parsi roast, every day Sunday dhansak, berry pulao, salli chicken, bohri kheema pav, chicken Sanju baba, mutton Sanju baba, Parsi prawn curry, parda biryani, Noor Mohammadi’s nali nihari, Parsi dairy kulfi, phateli coffee mousse, nankhatai, khaari biscuit, Shrewsbury biscuit
Price for two: ₹1,800
Bonus: Flat 10% off on pre-booking (limited slots)
New age
Bombay Club
Where: The Dhan Mill, Chhatarpur
Top menu picks: Akoori, eggs Kejriwal, Mangalorean fry, chicken cutlets, baida roti, kolmi fry, ragda pattice, bun maska reimagined, keema pav, salli boti, berry pulao, dhansak, mango K Rustom, mawa cake
Price for two: ₹1,700
Budget bite
Darchin
Where: Okhla Phase 2
Top menu picks: Polo zafarani (saffron rice), salad shirazi (Persian salad), shole zard (Persian dessert), zereshk polo ba morgh (barbbary rice with chicken)
Price for two: ₹1,000
Navroz Mubarak!