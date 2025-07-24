Saiyaara ko helmet pehnaaye: Uttar Pradesh Police's viral warning on X states mohabbat mein safety zaroori hai

Love is important, but safety is more important, okay? Don't believe us, but believe the police who have made this official — and viral. The viral bike scenes from Saiyaara have been turned into a cautionary tale (and meme!) by Uttar Pradesh Police on X (formerly Twitter)

In possibly the most Gen Z and millennial crossover we didn’t know we needed, Uttar Pradesh Police has jumped onto the #SaiyaaraFever and used it to serve some helmet-waale life gyaan! Their latest post on X (formerly Twitter) features a helmet-friendly spin on Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s now-iconic scene from Mohit Suri’s emo-romantic blockbuster that's been making Gen Z cry into their popcorn.

What happened

UP Police took a scene where the characters of Ahaan and Aneet — Krish Kapoor and Vaani Batra — are holding helmets, turning it into a full-blown road safety advisory. Think red helmet in Aneet’s hand, white one magically placed on Ahaan’s bike — all digitally edited in, of course. They even captioned it with their now-famous line: “Helmet peheniye, Saiyaara ko bhi pehnaiye, warna romance se pehle hi roadmap badal sakta hai. Mohabbat mein safety zaroori hai.”

Yes, they said it. Safety. Zaroori. In. Love. And Delhiites (and the rest of the Internet) are loving it!

UP Police rocks, Saiyaaras shocked, say X users

Social media users took it on the chin, with major applause for the police's creative department. “We should appreciate UP Police’s creativity,” wrote one user, as another posted: “Got to give credit to UP Police. They dug up something from nowhere.”

One user even took a jibe, “Helmet for both the heads, safety and protection both are very important.” Touché. And another jokingly asked, “Agar Saiyaara na ho toh bhi helmet zaroori hai?” *user cries in single*

Meanwhile in theatres…

While UP Police was editing helmets, fans have taken it to a whole other level of emotional commitment. The film, which many are comparing to Aashiqui 2 (2013) and Rockstar (2011), has become a full-blown capsule complete with heartbreak, longing, and redemption arcs that have even the most jaded Delhi boys becoming love paglus.

Such is the craze that the OG Aashiqui 2 girl, Shraddha Kapoor, went: “Saiyaara se Aashiqui ho gayi hai mujhe!” Uff, we say!

Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram Stories praising the film(Screengrabs: Instagram)

And right from Uttar Pradesh's Sardhana, we got this IV drip-fuelled gem:

Need we say more?

The storm so far

Saiyaara surpassed Aashiqui 2's lifetime collection in just four days! And by day 7, it has crossed the ₹150 crore mark. With its massive appeal to all the aashiq types among Gen Z, Millennials, and even Gen X, this film has given us viral tears, viral memes, and now... viral helmets!

But as UP Police said, take it as a cautionary tale. Because what’s romance without a little road sense?

