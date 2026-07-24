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Salman Khan says ‘It’s done bro’ to Sonam Wangchuk, social media users echo with hilarious memes

Actor Salman Khan's Instagram message to activist Sonam Wangchuk, urging him to end his hunger strike at the ongoing CJP protest, has sparked a meme fest online

Published on: Jul 24, 2026, 19:58:57 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Actor Salman Khan's appeal to activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his fast, saying, “Sonam, it’s done bro. Don’t extend this,” has sparked a meme fest on social media.

Here's how netizens gave a funny spin to Salman Khan's message: 'Sonam, it's done bro'. (Photos: X)
Here's how netizens gave a funny spin to Salman Khan's message: 'Sonam, it's done bro'. (Photos: X)

Here’s how several social media users have given a comic spin to Khan’s serious remarks to satiate their meme hunger, especially by using references from Bollywood films.

 
sonam wangchuksalman khanprotestjantar mantarmemesdelhihunger strike
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