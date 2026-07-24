Salman Khan says ‘It’s done bro’ to Sonam Wangchuk, social media users echo with hilarious memes

Actor Salman Khan's appeal to activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his fast, saying, “Sonam, it’s done bro. Don’t extend this,” has sparked a meme fest on social media.
Here’s how several social media users have given a comic spin to Khan’s serious remarks to satiate their meme hunger, especially by using references from Bollywood films.
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