Season’s holly jolly greetings from Ireland: A Christmas dinner reception and a musical evening

The festive spirit of Christmas received an Irish touch this weekend at the Embassy of Ireland’s special dinner reception in the Capital. The event featured soulful performances by Irish singer Aoife Scott and her band members Andy Meaney and Cathal Ó Curráin. Andy Meaney, Aoife Scott and Cathal Ó Curráin (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

“We wanted to showcase our wonderful culture and music, so we brought this band all the way from Dublin to give Indians a taste of what an Irish Christmas is like,” remarked Kevin Kelly, ambassador of Ireland to India. “Inviting people to sing Irish songs has always been my favourite part. Performing outside Ireland makes me very emotional,” added Scott, whose lively set comprised folk songs and jolly Christmas tunes.

In attendance were prominent guests such as the British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, and others.