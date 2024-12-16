Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Season’s holly jolly greetings from Ireland: A Christmas dinner reception and a musical evening

ByAkshita Prakash
Dec 16, 2024 04:47 PM IST

Ireland's Embassy celebrated Christmas with a dinner reception featuring Irish singer Aoife Scott in the Capital recently.

The festive spirit of Christmas received an Irish touch this weekend at the Embassy of Ireland’s special dinner reception in the Capital. The event featured soulful performances by Irish singer Aoife Scott and her band members Andy Meaney and Cathal Ó Curráin.

Andy Meaney, Aoife Scott and Cathal Ó Curráin (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
Andy Meaney, Aoife Scott and Cathal Ó Curráin (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

“We wanted to showcase our wonderful culture and music, so we brought this band all the way from Dublin to give Indians a taste of what an Irish Christmas is like,” remarked Kevin Kelly, ambassador of Ireland to India. “Inviting people to sing Irish songs has always been my favourite part. Performing outside Ireland makes me very emotional,” added Scott, whose lively set comprised folk songs and jolly Christmas tunes.

In attendance were prominent guests such as the British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, and others.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On