Society Socials lands in Ghaziabad: Residents say cheers!

The morning breeze got filled with gaiety, last Sunday, as residents of Krishna Apra Gardens got a whiff of the first edition of Society Socials in Ghaziabad. An initiative by Hindustan Times and HT City, the gathering offered ample fun to the participants alongside offering them to exhibit their competitive streak during games such as Tug of War, Musical Chairs, Hula Hoop, jigsaw puzzle, and a trivia round. This was followed by a talent round where the children sang hit Bollywood numbers and even practiced some yoga asanas. Children had a gala time, participating in games, at the Society Socials recently organised at Ghaziabad's Krishna Apra Gardens.

Making the most of the fun and entertaining games was Piyush Singhal, an IT professional, who participated in the trivia round and was declared the first runner-up. Singhal said, “This was a really good exercise on a Sunday morning. Kids enjoyed so much. We are lucky that HT organised this and we should have more events like this!”

“It was really entertaining for the kids and parents to participate in the activities,” said Khushboo Agarwal, who runs a boutique in Ghaziabad, and added, My son Kiyan, dragged me saying, ‘Mumma itna maza aa raha hai aap bhi aa jao’. We had a Janmashtami function a day later, and this Socials turned out to be a great get together before that.”

The energy was palpable among youngsters such as school student Nidhi Gupta, who said, “I played Tug of War after ages. Bahut maza aa gaya aaj toh. We don’t have this much fun otherwise.”

Winning the bumper prize in the quiz round was Mahabir Jain, an electrical engineer, who said: “This was a super fun activity for parents and kids alike. Itne time baad popular ads sunke purani yaadein taaza ho gayi. It was a really tough competition, but I am happy to have won. My son also won in the Tug Of War. These co-curricular activities are important, and help in the all-round development of the young, by highlighting their different potential and abilities.”

Story by Naina Arora

