Sustainability gets spotlight as Christmas tree lights up at Le Méridien hotel in New Delhi
The lighting ceremony of a 23ft high Christmas tree at the Le Méridien in New Delhi was highlighted by the cause of sustainability and community engagement.
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and adding the much needed glow to the festivities is the ‘Consciously Festive’ Christmas tree at Le Méridien New Delhi!
The lighting ceremony of the 23 feet high installation was nothing short of magical. The evening was inaugurated by Kimmo Lähdevirta, Ambassador of Finland to India, accompanied by his spouse, and followed by the unveiling of the Advent Calendar. “Over the centuries, decorating the Christmas tree has evolved from using fresh flowers, to paper flowers, apples, and gingerbread cookies, and finally to the ornaments we know today, and the decoration of the Christmas tree continues to evolve. That is why it brings such joy to see how Le Meridien New Delhi gives its Christmas tree a unique story every year. This tree is not just a decoration; it becomes a symbol of reflection and creativity,” said Lähdevirta.
The ceremony also highlighted the hotel's commitment to sustainability, community engagement, and conscious luxury. This stands true as this year’s Christmas installation continues the hotel’s tradition of blending artistry with environmental advocacy. By spotlighting the urgent challenge of e-waste management, the tree inspires reflection on mindful consumption, reuse, and reimagination of materials otherwise destined for landfills. The tree, which is thoughtfully crafted using 300 kg of responsibly sourced e-waste, lit up and marked the beginning of the festive season at the hotel; which will continue through December 31, ensuring the joy resonates well into the New Year.
