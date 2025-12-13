Sustainability gets spotlight as Christmas tree lights up at Le Méridien hotel in New Delhi

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and adding the much needed glow to the festivities is the ‘Consciously Festive’ Christmas tree at Le Méridien New Delhi! The lighting ceremony of the Christmas tree at Le Méridien New Delhi saw several customers come together to view the spectacle.

The lighting ceremony of the 23 feet high installation was nothing short of magical. The evening was inaugurated by Kimmo Lähdevirta, Ambassador of Finland to India, accompanied by his spouse, and followed by the unveiling of the Advent Calendar. “Over the centuries, decorating the Christmas tree has evolved from using fresh flowers, to paper flowers, apples, and gingerbread cookies, and finally to the ornaments we know today, and the decoration of the Christmas tree continues to evolve. That is why it brings such joy to see how Le Meridien New Delhi gives its Christmas tree a unique story every year. This tree is not just a decoration; it becomes a symbol of reflection and creativity,” said Lähdevirta.