    T20 World Cup 2026 | HT City Super Over ft West Indies cricketer Jayden Seales

    Cricket fans, ahoy! Starting today, ICC Men's T20 World Cup players take to HT City rapid-fire hot seat to reveal their fave Bollywood actor, food, and more.

    Published on: Feb 19, 2026 12:33 PM IST
    By Karan Sethi
    The youngest West Indies bowler to take a five-wicket haul in Test cricket, Jayden Seales reveals his favorite Bollywood star, the one Indian word he has learnt, his favorite Indian food. Read on:

    Jayden Seales.
    Q. If you had to DM one Indian player from the current World Cup team for batting tips, who are you texting?

    Ans: Hardik Pandya

    Q: If you could have any one Indian cricketer from either past and present to play for your team, who would it be?

    Ans: Jasprit Bumrah

    Q. If you could act in a Bollywood film, which actor would you want to star with?

    Ans: Shahrukh Khan

    Q. If you could face one Indian bowler in the nets just for fun, who would it be?

    Ans: Kuldeep Yadav

    Q. Which Indian stadium has the best atmosphere, according to you?

    Ans: Kolkata

    Q: One Indian word you have learnt on this tour?

    Ans: Paani

    Q. What is your favorite Indian dish?

    Ans: Butter chicken and Naan

    Q: What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear “India”?

    Ans: Cricket crazy

    Q: Who is the most stylish cricketer in the West Indies team?

    Ans: Rovmen Powell

    Q: One message for your Indian fans?

    Ans: Keep supporting us and thanks for all your love that you have given us in our time here so far

    Q: Prediction time: Which four teams will make the semi-finals?

    Ans: West Indies, India, New Zealand and Zimbabwe

