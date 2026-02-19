T20 World Cup 2026 | HT City Super Over ft West Indies cricketer Jayden Seales

The youngest West Indies bowler to take a five-wicket haul in Test cricket, Jayden Seales reveals his favorite Bollywood star, the one Indian word he has learnt, his favorite Indian food. Read on:
Q. If you had to DM one Indian player from the current World Cup team for batting tips, who are you texting?
Ans: Hardik Pandya
Q: If you could have any one Indian cricketer from either past and present to play for your team, who would it be?
Ans: Jasprit Bumrah
Q. If you could act in a Bollywood film, which actor would you want to star with?
Ans: Shahrukh Khan
Q. If you could face one Indian bowler in the nets just for fun, who would it be?
Ans: Kuldeep Yadav
Q. Which Indian stadium has the best atmosphere, according to you?
Ans: Kolkata
Q: One Indian word you have learnt on this tour?
Ans: Paani
Q. What is your favorite Indian dish?
Ans: Butter chicken and Naan
Q: What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear “India”?
Ans: Cricket crazy
Q: Who is the most stylish cricketer in the West Indies team?
Ans: Rovmen Powell
Q: One message for your Indian fans?
Ans: Keep supporting us and thanks for all your love that you have given us in our time here so far
Q: Prediction time: Which four teams will make the semi-finals?
Ans: West Indies, India, New Zealand and Zimbabwe