This is a time for solidarity: Delhi events hit pause amid Indo-Pak tensions

Multiple events across Delhi-NCR are being postponed in a show of respect and restraint.

Organisers cite concerns over safety, solidarity, and the prevailing mood of the nation.

Rooh restaurant, which had planned to host a Sustainable Style and Conscious Creativity Workshop for Mother’s Day, announced the cancellation of the event. Rahul Bhambri, co-founder, shares, “In light of recent events, we have made the heartfelt decision to postpone our upcoming event. At our core, we believe in standing in solidarity with the nation during these deeply challenging times.”

Kriti Tula, Founder of Doodlage, echoed the sentiment, adding, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the brave souls protecting our motherland. This Mother’s Day, we choose to honor our motherland , India.”

Archie Chopra, Founder of Gaia by Archie, also cancelled her brand’s Mother’s Day celebrations, reflecting on her personal experience: “Born and raised in Jalandhar, Punjab, I experienced the fear of war for the first time. On the night of May 8, 2025, I was away from my home and family, praying nothing worse would happen. That night changed something in me. I now truly understand the value of a normal life , how carelessly we live, unaware that someone else is paying the cost. Our safety comes at the price of brave soldiers standing at the border. I choose silence and prayer to honour them.”

In Gurgaon, Club Digeo has postponed its relaunch in Sector 29. Shekhar Sharma, partner, said, “Given the current tension between India and Pakistan, and the resulting security measures such as mock drills and blackouts in Gurgaon, we felt it was neither appropriate nor responsible to go ahead with the relaunch at this time. This is not a moment for celebration but one for solidarity and sensitivity. Our priority is the safety and well-being of our patrons, staff, and the larger community, and we stand in support of all efforts towards national security and peace.”

Meanwhile, Team Arzaani announced the postponement of its Scent & Tarot Gathering at Bikaner House. In a statement, the team said, “In light of the ongoing mock drills and the prevailing tension around the war scare, we’ve made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone tomorrow’s gathering. The well-being of our guests and team comes above all else, and we believe this is the most responsible course of action for now.”