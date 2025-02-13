Valentine's Day 2025: Celebrate paw-some love with furry friends in Delhi-NCR

Move over, traditional roses and chocolates — this Valentine’s Day, Delhiites are embracing a different kind of love: the kind with wagging tails, wet noses, and endless cuddles. Spreading love and joy isn't restricted to hoomans alone as the four-legged friends are joining in the celebrations and helping build new bonds, with the magic of their puppy eyes at various events in the Capital! Valentine’s Day special Single's Mixer by Barket will allow Delhi-NCR residents to find love!

Marching ahead with the support of unconditional love are some Delhiites, who agree that pooches are the perfect companion for a heartwarming season of speed dating sesh or even a single’s mixer. “We’ve curated a special event this Valentine’s Day, which is a singles' mixer that presents an opportunity for people to connect with like-minded individuals while enjoying the company of playful puppies and kittens,” says Shivam Bamniyal, from Barket, adding, “We’ve got a good response as 20 out of the exclusive 24 slots are already booked. Besides, we’ve ensured that all pets at the event are available for adoption. So even if you don’t end up finding a loving partner after the event, you’ll at least have a loving pet to go back home with!”

All set to host a Pup-nic, with the Valentine’s flavour, is an event where you don’t have to think about being alone for there will be oodles of love from the furry friends. “Pup-nic is basically a picnic with a lot of puppies,” shares Riya Bedi, from Paws and Poses, adding, “It couldn’t have been a better day that Valentine’s to make people come along and spend time with some cute, furry friends. Alongside, we have planned different activities and games, designed specially for you to find a connection with a like-minded visitor. We have purposely kept the whole experience limited to 20 guests and we’re almost sold out since a lot of singles do wish to explore finding a partner but often feel hesitant to approach a stranger, and it’s here that pets play a wonderful role that’s no less than that of a match-maker!”

“It’s cool to get a chance to attend an event where I can turn up as a single woman who doesn’t want to feel awkward because no one can feel left out when there are pets around,” says Parul Khatri, a college student who has registered herself for one such event in the city today. She adds, “Thank God that now I don’t have to suffer from the Valentine’s FOMO, as all my friends who are dating have no time for me today! But here I am, all set to get dressed up with my little munchkin and go out to celebrate the day of love with my most adorable companion.”

Delhiite Madhurima Roy is planning to celebrate Valentine's Day with her golden retriever, Mishu.

For Madhurima Roy, a Delhi-based pet influencer, who is all set to celebrate the season of love with her partner and their adorable golden retriever, Mishu, it's going to be one big party. “My partner and I share a deep love for pets, and this Valentine’s Day we didn’t want to leave out our little Mishu. So we tried to make the occasion more special by booking ourselves for an event where all fur babies are allowed to be part of the celebration. Honestly, I can’t wait to see Mishu be all cute and dressed up; it will be wonderful to celebrate love with him.”

The thought of marking V-Day with pets is also helping in spreading the message of inclusivity. “Valentine’s Day is the perfect occasion for this,” opines Annanya Nautiyal, from Pawasana, adding, “Our paint with puppies event is a no-judgement place where one can just be free in imagination and paint among plenty of cute fur babies. All the little puppies present are indies and rescue dogs. By celebrating with these little ones on this day, we want to tell the world that indie dogs too deserve love and a home.”

The concept of combining V-Day celebrations with pet love has also made some event organisers pay extra heed to the food menu at their gettogethers. “We wanted to create a place where you can enjoy a nice meal with a pet by your side. Whether it’s tasty food for both of you, a swimming pool for your pet to splash around in, or a grooming session, or selfie and polaroid points with valentine's theme, we’ve got it covered,” informs Ankit, from Pups And Cups in Noida, adding, “Our pet handlers have ensured that everything goes smooth. We’ve space to host a close to 30 pets. So, all you’ve got to do is that on Valentine’s Day, just walk in and make some special memories because the pets who are best dressed could win a prize, too!”

Planning pooch-friendly V-Day? Must note:

Allow Natural Socialising: Don’t force your pet to interact with other animals; allow it to happen organically. Let them approach at their own pace to avoid stress and conflicts.

Give Your Pet Attention: Don’t neglect your dog while engaging with other pets. This can cause insecurity and jealousy.

Avoid Strong Scents: Strong perfumes and smoke can irritate your dog’s sensitive nose and may trigger aggression or anxiety among the other pets present.

Respect Comfort Zones: Don’t just rush your pet into activities like grooming or swimming. Let them settle in and adapt first.

Inputs from Mukul Arya, dog behaviourist

Here's a guide to go celebrate V-Day with pets in the city:

1. Barket Single’s Mixer: February 15, 1pm to 4pm @The Beer Cafe, GK-II (7982142126)

2. Paint With Puppies: February 16, 1pm to 3pm; Tahia Cafe, Noida, and 4pm to 6pm @The Big Tree Cafe, Gurugram (9833712111)

3. Pup-nic: February 14, 4pm to 5pm, Soulebration, Chhatarpur, and February 15, 3pm to 4pm @One8 Commune, Punjabi Bagh West (9870196574)

4. Pups and Cups: February 14, 11am to 10pm @ Pups & Cups, Sector 72, Noida (8527454446)

