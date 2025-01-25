Walls that speak: Transforming education through inspiration and innovation

Dr V K Jain from Sikar, Rajasthan, has set two records in the India Book of Records. The first is for the ‘Tallest gate of a government college reflecting principles of science and nature,’ and the second is for the ‘Longest college boundary wall depicting science formulas and concepts.’ (L-R) Dr Chetan Joshi, Prof JP Saini, Prof Sunil Sharma, Prof NK Sharma, Dr Bhupesh Mathuria, Prof Deendayal Godesariya (Principal), Dr VK Jain, Prof Nand Lal Ranwa, Dr Ranveer Singh, Dr Ramdev Singh Bhambu and Dr Pradeep Pilaniya

The gate, standing tall in an elliptical shape, symbolises the scientific principle of the path of least resistance. Celestial bodies like Earth, the moon, and the sun follow elliptical paths. The side gates are designed like benzene rings, representing the foundational structure of organic chemistry, and reflecting the institution’s commitment to innovation.

The second record features the 780-foot-long outer boundary wall of Government Science College. Adorned with scientific formulas, equations, and facts, it serves as an open resource for students to learn and memorise concepts. Inspired by the tradition of writing notes on hostel walls, the initiative also includes a yearly scientific quiz based on the wall content to enhance learning and foster curiosity.

Inspiration is etched in every corner

Education at this institution goes beyond textbooks. Lecture halls are named after great scientists like Marie Curie and CV Raman, and walls display portraits of icons such as APJ Abdul Kalam and Albert Einstein. This low-cost, high-impact reform aims to make knowledge accessible and omnipresent, sparking curiosity and reflection among students.

A model for all institutions

This innovative approach can extend to other disciplines:

• Commerce colleges: Profiles of business leaders, economic principles, and trade infographics.

• Arts colleges: Images of cultural icons, excerpts from literary works, and famous paintings.

• Professional colleges: Law, medical, and engineering colleges showcasing subject-specific legends, discoveries, and marvels.

This scalable model redefines education by inspiring students with the legacy of great minds. By adopting this, institutions can cultivate a generation of learners who are informed, curious, and inspired to excel.

