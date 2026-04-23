Weekend Planner (April 25 & 26): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

FLICK FIX
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Where: In theatres
Time: All day
Ginny wedss Sunny 2
Cast: Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankar, Sudhir Pandey, Lilette Dubey
Mercy
Cast: Raj Vasudeva, Adil Hussain, Niharica Raizada
Fuze
Cast: Aaron-Taylor Johnson, Theo James, Gugu Mbatha-Raw
The Great Asian Food Festival
Where: Chowman (All locations)
Time: Noon to 10.30pm
Exclusive Mango Dessert Menu
Where: Toscano, Select City Walk, Saket
Time: 11am to 11pm
Love Online Ft. Rakesh Bedi
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
Time: 5pm & 7pm
Maqbara-E-Humayun: Tales of The Mughal Necropolis
Where: Humayun’s Tomb, Nizamuddin East
Time: 4pm
SUNDAY
It’s Funny to Me Ft. Urooj Ashfaq
Where: Ghalib Auditorium, Ghalib Institute, ITO
Time: 6pm
Ahsaas Live
Where: Studio XO, Sector 94, Noida
Time: 9pm
SUNDAY
Zikr: Sangeet Waali Baithak
Where: The Quorum, DLF Phase 5, Sector 43, Gurugram
Time: 5pm
Raagrishi
Where: F Bar and Lounge, Sector 38, Noida
Time: 8pm
Air Rifle Shooting
Where: Triggerline Shooting Range, Vikaspuri
Time: 11.30pm to 7.30pm
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction