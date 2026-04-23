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    Weekend Planner (April 25 & 26): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

    Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for April 25 (Saturday) & April 26 (Sunday).

    Published on: Apr 23, 2026 3:05 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    FLICK FIX

    SATURDAY-SUNDAY

    The Great Asian Food Festival is the go-to spot for foodies this weekend.
    The Great Asian Food Festival is the go-to spot for foodies this weekend.

    Where: In theatres

    Time: All day

    Ginny wedss Sunny 2

    Cast: Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankar, Sudhir Pandey, Lilette Dubey

    Mercy

    Cast: Raj Vasudeva, Adil Hussain, Niharica Raizada

    Fuze

    Cast: Aaron-Taylor Johnson, Theo James, Gugu Mbatha-Raw

    BITE STOP

    SATURDAY-SUNDAY

    The Great Asian Food Festival

    Where: Chowman (All locations)

    Time: Noon to 10.30pm

    Exclusive Mango Dessert Menu

    Where: Toscano, Select City Walk, Saket

    Time: 11am to 11pm

    PLAY DATE

    SATURDAY

    Love Online Ft. Rakesh Bedi

    Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    Time: 5pm & 7pm

    Maqbara-E-Humayun: Tales of The Mughal Necropolis

    Where: Humayun’s Tomb, Nizamuddin East

    Time: 4pm

    SUNDAY

    It’s Funny to Me Ft. Urooj Ashfaq

    Where: Ghalib Auditorium, Ghalib Institute, ITO

    Time: 6pm

    GROOVE IT

    SATURDAY

    Ahsaas Live

    Where: Studio XO, Sector 94, Noida

    Time: 9pm

    SUNDAY

    Zikr: Sangeet Waali Baithak

    Where: The Quorum, DLF Phase 5, Sector 43, Gurugram

    Time: 5pm

    Raagrishi

    Where: F Bar and Lounge, Sector 38, Noida

    Time: 8pm

    POWER HOUR

    SUNDAY

    Air Rifle Shooting

    Where: Triggerline Shooting Range, Vikaspuri

    Time: 11.30pm to 7.30pm

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Weekend Planner (April 25 & 26): Delhi-NCR Residents, You Must Check This Out!
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