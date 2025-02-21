Menu Explore
Weekend Planner (February 22-23): Delhi-NCR residents, here's everything you must check out!

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 21, 2025 12:29 PM IST

Looking for films, food fest, fitness and cultural events happening in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City's Weekend Planner for February 22-23.

FLICK FIX

Satinder Sartaj is performing this weekend. Read on to know the details.
Satinder Sartaj is performing this weekend. Read on to know the details.

Rakul Preet Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar in Mere Husband Ki Biwi
Rakul Preet Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar in Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Saturday - Sunday

Where: In Theatres

Time: All Day

Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh, Harsh Gujral

Babygirl

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Antonio Banderas, Harris Dickinson

BITE STOP

Don't miss The Gathering food fest in Delhi!
Don't miss The Gathering food fest in Delhi!

Saturday

Zaiqa-e-Dilli Food Festival

Where: Infinity, Crowne Plaza, Mayur Vihar

Time: 7pm to 11pm

Sunday

The Gathering

Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A, KG Marg

Time: Noon to 11pm

PLAY DATE

Actor Shailesh Lodha is the central character in FTS' play Dad's Girlfriend.
Actor Shailesh Lodha is the central character in FTS' play Dad’s Girlfriend.

Saturday

Dad’s Girlfriend

Venue: Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House

Time: 4 pm & 7 pm

Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: Panchsheel Balak Inter College, Sector 91, Noida

Time: 4pm-7pm

Sunday

Aadi Mahotsav - 2025

Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle

Time: 11am to 8pm

21st Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

Time: 7.30pm

GROOVE IT

Singer-songwriter Satinder Sartaaj
Singer-songwriter Satinder Sartaaj

Saturday

Mehfil E Sartaaj - Kurukshetra

Where: Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta Auditorium, Kurukshetra University

Time: 7pm

Sunday

KNMA in the Park ft. Ranjit Barot & Roysten Abel’s BeatRoute

Where: Sunder Nursery, Bharat Scouts and Guides Marg, Opposite Humayun's Tomb Park

Time: 6pm

POWER HOUR

Let you hands get dirty as you try paintball this weekend!
Let you hands get dirty as you try paintball this weekend!

Saturday

Paint it Wild

Where: K Block, Connaught Place

Time: 11am to 8.30pm

Sunday

EasyRuns February 23th RunFest

Where: Bara Gumbad, Lodhi Garden

Time: 7.30am

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

