Weekend Planner (February 22-23): Delhi-NCR residents, here's everything you must check out!

FLICK FIX
Saturday - Sunday
Where: In Theatres
Time: All Day
Mere Husband Ki Biwi
Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh, Harsh Gujral
Babygirl
Cast: Nicole Kidman, Antonio Banderas, Harris Dickinson
BITE STOP
Saturday
Zaiqa-e-Dilli Food Festival
Where: Infinity, Crowne Plaza, Mayur Vihar
Time: 7pm to 11pm
Sunday
The Gathering
Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A, KG Marg
Time: Noon to 11pm
PLAY DATE
Saturday
Dad’s Girlfriend
Venue: Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House
Time: 4 pm & 7 pm
Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: Panchsheel Balak Inter College, Sector 91, Noida
Time: 4pm-7pm
Sunday
Aadi Mahotsav - 2025
Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle
Time: 11am to 8pm
21st Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
Time: 7.30pm
GROOVE IT
Saturday
Mehfil E Sartaaj - Kurukshetra
Where: Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta Auditorium, Kurukshetra University
Time: 7pm
Sunday
KNMA in the Park ft. Ranjit Barot & Roysten Abel’s BeatRoute
Where: Sunder Nursery, Bharat Scouts and Guides Marg, Opposite Humayun's Tomb Park
Time: 6pm
POWER HOUR
Saturday
Paint it Wild
Where: K Block, Connaught Place
Time: 11am to 8.30pm
Sunday
EasyRuns February 23th RunFest
Where: Bara Gumbad, Lodhi Garden
Time: 7.30am