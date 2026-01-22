Edit Profile
    Weekend Planner (January 24-25): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

    Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place. Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for January 24 and 25!

    Published on: Jan 22, 2026 3:19 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Flick Fix

    Saturday-Sunday

    From Timothee Chalamet’s award-winning turn in Marty Supreme to Varun Dhawan’s action-packed Border 2, take a quick spin through Motorfest V2 — this weekend has plenty to offer! Check out HT City's Weekend Planner before you plan your Saturday (January 24) and Sunday (January 25)
    Where: In theatres

    Time: All day

    Border 2

    Cast: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty

    Marty Supreme

    Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion

    Bite Stop

    Saturday-Sunday

    Tri-Colour Delights

    Where: Roasted by Roseate, Plot 7, LSC, Vasant Kunj

    Time: 12.30pm to 3pm

    Signature Culinary Experience

    Where: Maison Maiya, Grand Hyatt Gurgaon, Sector 58, Gurugram

    Time: 12.30pm to 3.30pm

    Play Date

    Saturday-Sunday

    Motorfest V2

    Where: WorldMark, Sector 65, Gurugram

    Time: Noon to 9.30pm

    Family Funday Carnival 2026

    Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar

    Time: 11am to 9pm

    Traasadi ft Manav Kaul

    Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Mandi House

    Time: 5pm & 7.30pm

    Jashn-e-Adab Sahityotsava Republic Day Mushaira

    Where: India International Centre, Lodhi Road

    Time: 5.30pm

    Triveni Theatre Festival 2026

    Where: Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House

    Time: 4.30pm & 7pm

    Pahsyntiew

    Where: Humayun’s Tomb Museum, Nizamuddin

    Time: 6pm

    Groove It

    Saturday-Sunday

    Sukoon ft. Kavita Seth

    Where: Lifeyoga, Malcha Marg, Block C, Chanakyapuri

    Time: 5pm

    Legends of Rock ft. Zen Zephyr

    Where: Hard Rock Cafe, 1 Atma Ram Mansion, Connaught Place

    Time: 9pm

    Western Sunday ft. Steven

    Where: Zura, Block B6, Humayunpur, Safdarjung Enclave

    Time: 8pm

    Power Hour

    Saturday-Sunday

    Load Aim Shoot

    Where: Triggerline Shooting Range, Block G, Vikaspuri

    Time: 8am to 10pm

