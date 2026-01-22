Weekend Planner (January 24-25): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

Where: In theatres
Time: All day
Border 2
Cast: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty
Marty Supreme
Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion
Tri-Colour Delights
Where: Roasted by Roseate, Plot 7, LSC, Vasant Kunj
Time: 12.30pm to 3pm
Signature Culinary Experience
Where: Maison Maiya, Grand Hyatt Gurgaon, Sector 58, Gurugram
Time: 12.30pm to 3.30pm
Motorfest V2
Where: WorldMark, Sector 65, Gurugram
Time: Noon to 9.30pm
Family Funday Carnival 2026
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar
Time: 11am to 9pm
Traasadi ft Manav Kaul
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Mandi House
Time: 5pm & 7.30pm
Jashn-e-Adab Sahityotsava Republic Day Mushaira
Where: India International Centre, Lodhi Road
Time: 5.30pm
Triveni Theatre Festival 2026
Where: Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House
Time: 4.30pm & 7pm
Pahsyntiew
Where: Humayun’s Tomb Museum, Nizamuddin
Time: 6pm
Sukoon ft. Kavita Seth
Where: Lifeyoga, Malcha Marg, Block C, Chanakyapuri
Time: 5pm
Legends of Rock ft. Zen Zephyr
Where: Hard Rock Cafe, 1 Atma Ram Mansion, Connaught Place
Time: 9pm
Western Sunday ft. Steven
Where: Zura, Block B6, Humayunpur, Safdarjung Enclave
Time: 8pm
Power Hour
Saturday-Sunday
Load Aim Shoot
Where: Triggerline Shooting Range, Block G, Vikaspuri
Time: 8am to 10pm
