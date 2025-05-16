Weekend Planner (May 17-18): Delhi-NCR residents, here's everything you must check out!
Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events happening in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City's Weekend Planner for May 17 and 18.
FLICK FIX
Saturday-Sunday
Where: All cinemas
Time: All day
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Cast: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett
Final Destination: Bloodlines
Cast: Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Gabrielle Rose, Tony Todd
BITE STOP
Saturday
What: World of Whisky Festival
Where: Whisky Samba, Horizon Plaza, Gold Course Road, DLF Phase 5 Sector 43, Gurugram
Time: 5pm
Sunday
What: The Great Asian Food Festival
Where: Chowman, Plot 20, Ground Floor, Near Community Center, East of Kailash
Time: Noon to 10.30pm
PLAY DATE
Saturday
What: Kanjoos Miyan Deewane
Where: The Blank Canvas, LTG Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
Time: 4.30pm, 6pm and 7.30pm
Sunday
What: Spinning Drones - A Sonic Reimagining of Feminist Resistance and Collective Care
Where: Method Delhi, Basement, D-59, Block D, Defence Colony
GROOVE IT
Saturday
What: Shankar Mahadevan Live for World’s Tallest Temple
Where: KD Jadhav Wrestling Stadium, Indira Gandhi Arena, ITO, Vikram Nagar
Time: 6.30pm
Sunday
What: Morning Raaga at Museo ft. Pt Ronu Majumdar
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
Time: 11am
POWER HOUR
Saturday
What: Chess Coffee Connect - Checkmate & Chill
Where: Milkind, E - 556 Ground Floor, Block E, Part 2, Greater Kailash 2
Time: 5pm
Sunday
What: Soul Shot Firing
Where: Punjabi Bagh Club, West Punjabi Bagh
Time: 8am to 10pm