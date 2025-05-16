Menu Explore
Weekend Planner (May 17-18): Delhi-NCR residents, here's everything you must check out!

ByHT Correspondent
May 16, 2025 10:30 AM IST

Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events happening in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City's Weekend Planner for May 17 and 18.

FLICK FIX

Saturday-Sunday

Where: All cinemas

Time: All day

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

A still from Tom Cruise-starrer Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Cast: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett

Final Destination: Bloodlines

A still from Final Destination: Bloodlines
Cast: Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Gabrielle Rose, Tony Todd

BITE STOP

Saturday

What: World of Whisky Festival

Where: Whisky Samba, Horizon Plaza, Gold Course Road, DLF Phase 5 Sector 43, Gurugram

Time: 5pm

Sunday

What: The Great Asian Food Festival

Where: Chowman, Plot 20, Ground Floor, Near Community Center, East of Kailash

Time: Noon to 10.30pm

PLAY DATE

Saturday

A still from the comedy play Kanjoos Miyan Deewane by members of the group Bela Theatre Karwaan
What: Kanjoos Miyan Deewane

Where: The Blank Canvas, LTG Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

Time: 4.30pm, 6pm and 7.30pm

Sunday

A glimpse of the immersive live performance by Indian artist Smiha Kapoor and Austrian sound artist Eva Ursprung
What: Spinning Drones - A Sonic Reimagining of Feminist Resistance and Collective Care

Where: Method Delhi, Basement, D-59, Block D, Defence Colony

GROOVE IT

Saturday

What: Shankar Mahadevan Live for World’s Tallest Temple

Where: KD Jadhav Wrestling Stadium, Indira Gandhi Arena, ITO, Vikram Nagar

Time: 6.30pm

Sunday

What: Morning Raaga at Museo ft. Pt Ronu Majumdar

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

Time: 11am

POWER HOUR

Saturday

What: Chess Coffee Connect - Checkmate & Chill

Where: Milkind, E - 556 Ground Floor, Block E, Part 2, Greater Kailash 2

Time: 5pm

 

Sunday

What: Soul Shot Firing

Where: Punjabi Bagh Club, West Punjabi Bagh

Time: 8am to 10pm

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

