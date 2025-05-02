Weekend Planner (May 3-4): Delhi-NCR residents, here's everything you must check out!
Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events happening in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City's Weekend Planner for May 3 and 4
FLICK FIX
Saturday-Sunday
Where: In theatres
Time: All day
Raid 2
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor
Thunderbolts*
Cast: Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Julia Louis-Dreyfus
The Bhootnii
Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari
BITE STOP
Saturday
What: Delhi Meets Bombay
Where: Arts Room, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar
Time: Noon to 3pm and 7.30pm to 11pm
Sunday
What: Asian Food Festival
Where: The Barbeque Times, Block N, Mayfield Garden, Sector 51, Gurugram
Time: Noon to 3pm and 6.30pm to 10.30pm
PLAY DATE
Saturday
What: Shikhandi
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
Time: 7.30pm
What: Delhi Literature Festival
Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road
Time: 11am to 8pm
What: Aashish Solanki Live
Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram
Time: 4pm
Sunday
What: Chokher Bali
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
Time: 7pm
GROOVE IT
Saturday
What: Zikrr the Band Live
Where: Studio XO Bar Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
Time: 9.30pm
Sunday
What: Pune Jazz Project
Where: Home: Delhi, Vasant Kunj, Nelson Mandela Road
Time: 9.30pm
What: Stabat Mater
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
Time: 7.30pm
POWER HOUR
Sunday
What: Brick by Brick – Harappa Heritage Walk
Where: National Museum, Janpath
Time: 11am
What: Morning Power Yoga
Where: Utsav, Sector 66 Gurugram
Time: 9.30am