Weekend Planner (May 3-4): Delhi-NCR residents, here's everything you must check out!

FLICK FIX Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events happening in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City's Weekend Planner for May 3 and 4

Saturday-Sunday

Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Raid 2

A still from Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid 2

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor

Thunderbolts*

A still from Marvel's Thunderbolts*

Cast: Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

The Bhootnii

Actor Sanjay Dutt stars in the horror-comedy, The Bhootnii

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari

BITE STOP

Saturday

What: Delhi Meets Bombay

Foodies must check out the special menu at Arts Room

Where: Arts Room, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar

Time: Noon to 3pm and 7.30pm to 11pm

Sunday

What: Asian Food Festival

The Asian Food Festival is on till May 11(Photo: Instagram)

Where: The Barbeque Times, Block N, Mayfield Garden, Sector 51, Gurugram

Time: Noon to 3pm and 6.30pm to 10.30pm

PLAY DATE

Saturday

What: Shikhandi

Shikhandi, the play, is presented by Suman Mukhopadhyay.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

Time: 7.30pm

What: Delhi Literature Festival

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

Time: 11am to 8pm

What: Aashish Solanki Live

Aashish Solanki's standup comedy will tickle your funny bone

Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram

Time: 4pm

Sunday

What: Chokher Bali

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

Time: 7pm

GROOVE IT

Saturday

What: Zikrr the Band Live

Sway to the tunes of Zikrr's live music

Where: Studio XO Bar Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

Time: 9.30pm

Sunday

What: Pune Jazz Project

Pune Jazz Project will enthral Delhiites this Sunday

Where: Home: Delhi, Vasant Kunj, Nelson Mandela Road

Time: 9.30pm

What: Stabat Mater

Delhi Chamber Choir will perform Stabat Mater in the Capital

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

Time: 7.30pm

POWER HOUR

Sunday

What: Brick by Brick – Harappa Heritage Walk

Take a walk through history at the National Museum's Harappan Civilization Gallery

Where: National Museum, Janpath

Time: 11am

What: Morning Power Yoga

Start your Sunday with a power yoga workshop

Where: Utsav, Sector 66 Gurugram

Time: 9.30am

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction