Weekend Planner (May 30-31): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!

FLICK FIX
Where: In theatres
Time: All day
The Great Grand Superhero: Aliens Ka Aagman
Cast: Jackie Shroff, Prateik Smita Patil, Bhagyashree
Rajni Ki Baraat
Cast: Ulka Gupta, Ashwath Bhatt, Sunita Rajwar, Zarina Wahab
BITE STOP
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Summer Specials
Where: Dumbo Deli, 90, Meharchand Market, Lodi Colony
Time: 11am to 9pm
Summer Plate
Where: La Tarté, M-19, Greater Kailash II
Time: 10am to 11pm
PLAY DATE
SATURDAY
Animal
Where: Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House
Time: 3pm
Samanvay — Piano recital by Gauri Mishra
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
Time: 6.30pm
Jupiter Pe Juice ft Gopal Datt
Where: The Quorum, Two Horizon Center, Golf Course Road, Sector 43, Gurugram
Time: 4pm
SUNDAY
NT Live Broadcast — The Audience ft Helen Mirren
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
Time: 3pm
GROOVE IT
SATURDAY
Vilen Restart India Tour
Where: F Bar and Lounge, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector 38, Noida
Time: 9pm
After Earth
Where: Room XO, Gurugram
Time: 9pm
Ginger Sessions VOL 5 ft Two Blue
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg
Time: 7.30pm
POWER HOUR
SATURDAY
Live Action Gaming
Where: Synergy, SE-3, Shastri Nagar, Ghaziabad
Time: 3pm
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