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    Weekend Planner (May 30-31): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!

    Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find all these in one place! Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for May 30 (Saturday) and May 31 (Sunday).

    Published on: May 28, 2026 3:32 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    FLICK FIX 

    At the theatres this wekk, watch The Great Grand Superhero featuring actors Jackie Shroff, Prateik Smita Patil, and Bhagyashree.
    At the theatres this wekk, watch The Great Grand Superhero featuring actors Jackie Shroff, Prateik Smita Patil, and Bhagyashree.

    Where: In theatres

    Time: All day

    The Great Grand Superhero: Aliens Ka Aagman

    Cast: Jackie Shroff, Prateik Smita Patil, Bhagyashree

    Rajni Ki Baraat

    Cast: Ulka Gupta, Ashwath Bhatt, Sunita Rajwar, Zarina Wahab

    BITE STOP

    SATURDAY-SUNDAY

    Summer Specials

    Where: Dumbo Deli, 90, Meharchand Market, Lodi Colony

    Time: 11am to 9pm

    Summer Plate

    Where: La Tarté, M-19, Greater Kailash II

    Time: 10am to 11pm

    PLAY DATE

    SATURDAY

    Animal

    The play Animal is directed by and features actor Mahesh Manjrekar.
    The play Animal is directed by and features actor Mahesh Manjrekar.

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House

    Time: 3pm

    Samanvay — Piano recital by Gauri Mishra

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    Time: 6.30pm

    Jupiter Pe Juice ft Gopal Datt

    Where: The Quorum, Two Horizon Center, Golf Course Road, Sector 43, Gurugram

    Time: 4pm

    SUNDAY

    NT Live Broadcast — The Audience ft Helen Mirren

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    Time: 3pm

    GROOVE IT

    SATURDAY

    Vilen Restart India Tour

    Where: F Bar and Lounge, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector 38, Noida

    Time: 9pm

    After Earth

    Where: Room XO, Gurugram

    Time: 9pm

    Ginger Sessions VOL 5 ft Two Blue

    Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg

    Time: 7.30pm

    POWER HOUR

    SATURDAY

    Live Action Gaming

    Where: Synergy, SE-3, Shastri Nagar, Ghaziabad

    Time: 3pm

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Weekend Planner (May 30-31): Delhi-NCR Residents, Here’s Everything You Must Check Out!
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Weekend Planner (May 30-31): Delhi-NCR Residents, Here’s Everything You Must Check Out!
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