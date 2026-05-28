Weekend Planner (May 30-31): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!

Where: In theatres

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House

Time: 3pm

Samanvay — Piano recital by Gauri Mishra

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

Time: 6.30pm

Jupiter Pe Juice ft Gopal Datt

Where: The Quorum, Two Horizon Center, Golf Course Road, Sector 43, Gurugram

Time: 4pm

SUNDAY

NT Live Broadcast — The Audience ft Helen Mirren

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

Time: 3pm

GROOVE IT

SATURDAY

Vilen Restart India Tour

Where: F Bar and Lounge, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector 38, Noida

Time: 9pm

After Earth

Where: Room XO, Gurugram

Time: 9pm

Ginger Sessions VOL 5 ft Two Blue

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg

Time: 7.30pm

POWER HOUR

SATURDAY

Live Action Gaming

Where: Synergy, SE-3, Shastri Nagar, Ghaziabad

Time: 3pm

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