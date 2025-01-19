Till January 22, all roads for automobile enthusiasts lead to one destination — Auto Expo 2025. The highly anticipated event is back with a bang and autophiles are making a beeline to Bharat Mandapam. Organised as part of Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the event at Pragati Maidan is allowing an exclusive chance to explore the latest developments in the automotive industry alongside unravelling some cutting-edge innovations and technologies. Wheeling into the future: Auto Expo 2025 drives innovation into Delhi(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Concept driven

Concept Cars like this one was at display at Auto Expo 2025 too(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

A captivating array of concept cars from leading global brands is on display after making a splash in the international arena. These include several models that are making a debut. “The concept cars promise to highlight cutting-edge design, technological advancements, unparalleled luxury features, and pioneering safety innovations,” says Santosh Iyer, managing director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

Alongside the Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA, there’s the Lexus LF-ZC Concept and the Skoda Vision 7S. In addition, car designer Dilip Chhabria, aka DC, has used its state-of-the-art and futuristic design to showcase the highly anticipated DC Mercury under his new label, DC2.

Visitor safety is our priority at Auto Expo. We’ve implemented enhanced security, crowd management, and emergency protocols to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all. Rajesh Menon, Director General of SIAM

Launch and unveil

Presentations took place with utmost gusto at Auto Expo 2025(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

The real heroes are the new kids on the block. That’s why the event’s hottest section is almost always where key unveils and launches are held. “The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 provides an excellent opportunity for automakers to showcase their evolving portfolios of both ICE and EV vehicles,” says Petr Janeba, brand director, Škoda Auto India. The most notable models on display include the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Sierra EV, Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6, MG Cyberster and VinFast VF6 and VF7 among others. Moreover, the luxury and premium segment is highlighted by the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Cabriolet, EQS Maybach SUV 680, Porsche Macan Electric and Taycan along with the all-new electric BMW X1 LWB and MINI Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack.

Bikes

Motorcycles on display at Auto Expo 2025(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

In the two-wheeler segment, the all-new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure, BMW S 1000 RR, Suzuki V-Strom800DE, GSX-8R, and the iconic Hayabusa, and Norton V4 CR, Ronin-Yellow Ghost at TVS Pavilion are a must-watch.

Experience-driven

Cars take a spin at Auto Expo 2025!(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

The Auto Expo 2025 offers an immersive experience with interactive activities from various auto brands. Thrill-seekers can enjoy drift shows by expert BMW drivers and witness the Electric G 580’s remarkable 720-degree G-Turn. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) hosts safety riding activities, while Rosmerta Technologies offers a chance to test skills at their Automated Driving Testing Track. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) presents a Safe Journey pavilion featuring road safety plays, seatbelt awareness, VR zones, CPR training, and more. Additionally, SIAM’s Sustainability Mobility Pavilion highlights eco-friendly innovations, including the Circularity, Decarbonisation and Electrification Zones.

The expo provides a valuable platform for brands to engage with visitors directly, understand their preferences, and integrate their desires into future designs and offerings, creating an invaluable connection with the audience on a larger scale. Dilip Chhabria, Car designer

Whatta miss

Despite the huge scale of participation at the Auto Expo 2025, several leading automakers have opted not to participate this year, such as Honda, Jeep, Renault, Nissan, Citroën, Audi, and Force Motors.

Catch It Live

What: Auto Expo 2025

Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

When: January 19 to 22

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free (Register at www.bharat-mobility.com)

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court on the Blue Line

