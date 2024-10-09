WIN highlights women in sustainability during Climate Week and Global Initiative

Founder of WIN (Women Inspiring Network), Stuti Jalan played a pivotal role at Climate Week New York 2024 and at the Creators Hub at the Clinton Global Initiative’s Annual Meeting, both held during the UN General Assembly in September. Stuti Jalan, founder of WIN, curated a discussion at World Woman Future Forum during Climate Week New York

At Climate Week, WIN hosted three panels focused on sustainability in tourism, women’s leadership in STEM, and the intersection of culture and technology in fashion.

Stuti Jalan at Fusion Fashion Tech Summit during Climate Week New York

Pioneering sustainable tourism development: Moderated by Stuti, this panel featured leaders like Robin Wood Sailer, Co-Founder of Le Labs Group; Shelley Worrell, Founder & CEO of I AM CARIBBEING; and Carla Gautier of the Re. Generation Future Leaders Program at the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation; and Diane Binder, Founder & CEO of Regenopolis, discussing sustainable practices and community empowerment in tourism.

Driving sustainable futures through women’s leadership in STEM: At the World Woman Future Forum, speakers including Rashmi Joshi, CEO & Founder of Asha AI; Jyotsana Sankuratri, Assistant Vice President at Voya Financial; Andrea Feigl, CEO of the Health Finance Institute; and Japneet Kaur, a specialist in security and risk management who highlighted how women in STEM are essential for innovative solutions to sustainability challenges.

Stuti Jalan, founder of Women Inspiring Network

A cultural renaissance in fashion and technology: Stuti participated in discussions with industry experts such as Sarah Kornfeld, Co-Founder of Rising Partners; Nayana Kodesia, Founder and Creative Director of NYNA and DUMROO; Clementia “The Sustainable Latina” Founder of DNA Sustainable Threads; and Mehak Agrawal, Global Sustainability spokesperson of Climate Clock, and discussed about the role of fashion and culture in promoting sustainability.

At the Clinton Global Initiative, Stuti engaged with global leaders, including Chelsea Clinton, who recognised WIN's impactful work.

Stuti reflected, “These events amplified women's leadership and our mission to drive sustainable solutions. We are committed to showcasing the significant role women play in shaping a sustainable future.”

She also shared, “We are elated to be part of these incredible discussions. Climate Week and the Clinton Global Initiative have provided an unparalleled opportunity to amplify women’s leadership on the global stage and created great momentum to address the world’s most distressing problems. WIN’s mission is to champion women’s voices and drive solutions that foster sustainability, innovation, and creativity. Being here this week has strengthened our belief in the significant role women play in shaping the future of sustainability.”