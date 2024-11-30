Winter prep: Delhi-NCR's animal lovers are making drum, jute beds for stray dogs

As winter gains strength and the chill increases in Delhi, most of us layer up and snuggle in our cosy beds. The stray dogs, however, don’t have that luxury and are often left to battle the freezing temperatures. However, some good Samaritans in Delhi-NCR have rolled up their sleeves to take matters into their own hands and offer much-needed warmth to these furry fellows. From upcycling drums to sewing boris, animal lovers in NCR are doing everything possible to provide the stray dogs with some much-needed warmth.

Those in Gurugram can spot some colourful drums with mattresses, near the Qutub Plaza market in DLF Phase I. “The drums I use are leftovers from my paint manufacturing business. One night, I placed four drums with mattresses for the colony dogs. Next morning, four dogs were sleeping soundly in them! I took a photo, shared it, and it went viral,” recalls Jagjit Singh from Stray Talk India.

Drum beds, made by Gurugrammer Jagjit Singh, can be collected for free every Sunday from his residence near the Qutub Plaza market in DLF Phase I.

“Every Sunday, we distribute these drum beds. People come from all over NCR even as far as Ghaziabad, Noida, and Meerut to collect them. The demand is so high that I often have to limit distribution to one per person,” Singh explains, adding that he does this for free because, “It’s like giving every colony’s Kalu a home.”

Some dog shelters and welfare organisations in the city have also devised cheaper solutions such as the bori bed, which are not only inexpensive but also an effective way to allow the strays to stay warm in winter. “We’ve been using jute beds for years, but this year we started making these ourselves to ensure good quality,” says Aura Bhandari from Tales of Tailss, adding, “Jute is warm, sturdy, and difficult for dogs to tear. We stuff these beds with parali (crop residue) sourced from farmers, giving it a quick-drying feature, ideal for homeless animals.”

Aura Bhandari’s mother, Geeta, often helps in sewing the jute (bori) beds that Tales of Tailss makes for the community dogs.

“Last year we made 950 bori beds and these certainly work the best as they allow dogs the flexibility to leave them when it’s warm outside... Coats should only be used for dogs you’re in direct contact with. I’ve had to rescue many dogs stuck in wet coats after rain, which can lead to pneumonia and even death. So we encourage people to prioritise providing shelter instead,” says Nikhaar Budhiraj from Gurugram-based Project Kindness Foundation, who began making bori beds in 2021, starting with 500.

But providing warmth isn’t just about arranging for a shelter; nutrition plays a key role too. “A full belly gives warmth. Even with the cosiest beds, if a dog is hungry, it will venture into the cold in search of food. Feeding them is just as important,” adds Bhandari.

