World Para Athletics Championships 2024: Sandeep Chaudhary brings home a medal after four years & a long struggle

At the recently concluded World Para Athletics Championships held in Kobe, Japan, Team India sets a new record for the country by winning 17 medals — six gold, five silver and six bronze. Para athlete Sandeep Chaudhary shares how his bronze in the men’s javelin throw F64 at the World Para Athletics Championships Kobe 2024 has come after a long pause. (Photo: Instagram)

This winning spree was supported by javelin para thrower Sandeep Chaudhary, who managed to secure a bronze; after four years! Calling this gap a test of his patience, he syas, “It was a long struggle for this medal, but I remained patient and didn’t let expectations get better of me. I'm now only focused on giving my best.”

Mention javelin and Chaudhary, a resident of Jhunjhuna (Rajasthan) is quick to say, “If we don’t name Neeraj bhai, it’ll not be right. He’s the biggest in the field! I remember back in Tokyo (2020 Summer Games), I was out of the game and he had won a medal. I know his schedule was very hectic, but he still sent me a long message to motivate me, and told me to perform well at the Paris Olympics, which I will... The javelin family understands the struggles we have.”

Chaudhary with his coach Vipin Kasana, The para athlete is currently training at a camp organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.(Photo: Instagram)

Chaudhary, a graduate of Delhi University's Hansraj College, is definitely thankful for all the support he gets from his “javelin family”. But the athlete, who hails from Jhunjhuna (Rajasthan), shares that he didn’t find the same support during his student days. “DU koi reason leta hi nahin hai (for low attendance or underperformance in academics), bhale hi humare khiladi desh ke liye khelte hain. Things are better now, but abhi bhi jitna support karte hain usse zyada karna chahiye. Policy mein amendment karna chahiye,” he opines.

