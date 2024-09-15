Ada pradhaman, pal payasam and more, relish these sweet treats and celebrate Onam Sadhya

Onam is a harvest festival that is celebrated in Kerala. This huge vegetarian meal is served on a banana leaf, which is symbolic of Onam’s rich harvest and abundant nature. The festival of Onam predominantly uses rice, coconuts, vegetables and other ingredients that are harvested during the season. Even the desserts, like the traditional payasam and kozhukatta, are made with these newly harvested items. These sweet treats don't only signify the festive spirit of abundance and prosperity, but also provide a sweet conclusion to the elaborate meal. Kozhukatta(adobe stock)

We bring to you the top five desserts that are an integral part of any Onam Sadhya:

Ada Pradhaman

Ada Pradhaman(adobe stock)

Ada pradhaman is a traditional dessert made by using the rice ada (rice pasta or flakes) with a sauce of cooked coconut milk and jaggery. Ada pradhaman is specially prepared on the festival day of Onam. It is a popular variety of payasam/pudding and is served together with the Sadya.

Pal payasam

Pal payasam(adobe stock)

Pal Payasam is a traditional dessert made with rice, milk, and sugar. It's slowly simmered until the rice softens and absorbs the creamy sweetness of the milk. Often flavoured with cardamom and garnished with cashews or raisins, it's a comforting, rich dish served for the Onam Sadya or even on special occasions.

Parippu Pradhaman

Parippu Pradhaman(adobe stock)

Parippu Pradaman is a traditional dessert made from moong dal (yellow lentils), coconut milk, jaggery, and flavoured with cardamom. A sweet, rich, and creamy pudding-like dish is prominently served during important festivals like Onam. The lentils give it a hearty texture, while coconut milk adds a smooth, luscious taste.

Kozhukatta

Kozhukatta(adobe stock)

Kozhukatta is a steamed dumpling made from rice flour with a sweet or savoury filling in the Southern states of India. It has a sweet coconut-jaggery mix inside and is popular snack which is similar to a Modak. It’s simple, healthy, and deliciously filling.

Pazham Pradhaman

Pazham Pradaman is a traditional dessert made with ripe Nendran bananas, jaggery, and coconut milk. This sweet dish is often prepared delicately, leaving a rich, creamy texture, which is further flavoured with cardamom. Garnished with fried coconut bits, cashews, and raisins, this dish is truly a treat for the sweet tooth.

Inputs by Chef Marina Balakrishnan for Grand Hyatt Mumbai