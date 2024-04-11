Babies day out: Four pet-friendly cafes in Delhi you need to visit

Adopt, Don't Shop! Keeping up with this year's theme, 'Don't Shop! Adopt', a pet adoption camp will be organized at Throttle Shottle. At this 24-hour bikers' cafe, humans can also enjoy the rustic, grungy ambience while their furry friends can interact with turtles, guinea pigs, and more. The in-house chef can whip up meals based on your pet's preference, catering to both veggie and meat lovers. Treat your pet companions to an all-organic, gluten-free menu featuring 'pupizzas', omelettes and dog beer.

Location: Opposite Valley View Apartments, Gwal Pahari Signal, Gurgaon-Faridabad Road, Gwal Pahari, Gurugram

The Paw-rtist

Bring out your little furry friend's artistic side at this pet-friendly cafe that offers a unique blend of art activities alongside munching on delish Mexican and Lebanese fare. A 'Paint with Puppies' workshop will be organized over the weekend at The Palette. Spoil your furry friends with carrot and peanut butter cake or customized mocktails. Shop for toys, bandanas, stylish clothing, and much more.

Location: The Dhan Mill, 100 Feet Road, Chattarpur



To Cool Off

Craving a wholesome meal after all the fun and frolicking? Indulge in Indian, Chinese, and continental delights at the Noida-based Pups and Cups, which also boasts a spacious playground attached to an open cafe. Let your pet take a dip in the sessions. You can even host birthday parties for your pets here.

Location: 200, 201, & 202, Village Sarfabad, Sector 72, Noida



Treat your pet companions to an all-organic, gluten-free menu featuring 'pupizzas', omelettes, and dog beer at Noida's first dog cafe, Bark Street. The menu also features pasta, thick shakes, and good ol' North Indian cuisine for the parents. It also serves as a co-working space with unlimited high-speed internet, daycare services, and pet therapy. If you don't have your own fur baby, you can play with the resident pets!

Location: Khasra M-237, Haziour Village, Sector-104, Noida