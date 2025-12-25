Celebrate Christmas with lavish feasts and global culinary experiences

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for foodies! From roasts, rich sides and indulgent desserts to seafood and Indian options, restaurants in Delhi are going all out! Think live cooking stations, global flavours, Christmas staples, and a reinvention of Indian flavours. A lavish Christmas spread at Ottimo at West View, ITC Maurya and mulled wine and chicken at Taj Surajkund, Delhi

At Taj Surajkund Resort & Spa, Delhi-NCR, Christmas is designed as a warm, indulgent celebration rooted in togetherness and great food. “Guests can look forward to generous spreads featuring live turkey and duck carving, long grazing tables, interactive chef-led stations and a wide selection of global cuisines alongside comforting regional favourites,” says Executive Chef Anuj Mathur, adding, “Seasonal favourites like mulled wines, plum cake, yule log and puddings are paired with Indian elements such as chaat and hearty mains. Live music, courtyard grills and elaborate dessert counters add to the atmosphere, ensuring every meal feels like a celebration in itself.”

At ITC Maurya, Delhi, the menus at Ottimo at West View and The Pavilion are inspired by progressive Southern cuisine, Italian winter favourites and global classics. “Roasted turkey, glazed baked ham, lamb Wellington, and traditional Christmas desserts are accompanied by Singaporean chilli crab, Italian pastas and gnocchi,” says Amaan R Kidwai, Area Manager Luxury Hotels (North) & General Manager. The festive spread also includes regional Indian favourites like Kashmiri Wazwan dishes, a selection of kebabs, freshly prepared pastas and gnocchi, which sit alongside a classic dessert spread featuring plum cake, mince pies, gingerbread cake and Christmas pudding.

Head over to Chica in Delhi, where they have a whole live turkey roasting station, complete with immersive festive décor, live music, and free-flowing mimosas. “The brunch also features artisanal cheese and charcuterie counters, decadent desserts, and festive cocktails. We have brought flavours from Europe, Asia, and the Mediterranean region while also honouring typical Western Christmas feasts such as plum cake and puddings,” says Dinesh Arora, founder.

That’s not all, The Claridges’ Garden Brunch transforms the vibe into a serene haven with an exquisite curation of gourmet dishes, live culinary stations, and artisanal desserts.