Celebrate International Hummus Day with this creamy, homemade classic recipe sure to impress

There’s nothing quite like a big bowl of creamy hummus to satisfy your midday cravings. Whether you scoop it up with warm pita or crunchy veggies, hummus is one of those rare foods that feels indulgent, yet wholesome. And today, on International Hummus Day it’s time to take your appreciation for this iconic dip to the next level — by making it from scratch. Olive oil used in Mediterranean dishes like Hummus has positive benefits for good health.(Pexels)

Ingredients you'll need:

For pressure cooking chickpeas:

½ cup heaped dried white chickpeas (120 grams), soaked in enough water for 8 to 9 hours or overnight, 1.5 cups water, ½ tsp salt, 1 pinch baking soda

Other ingredients:

3 tbsps white sesame seeds/2 tbsps tahini, 4 tbsps extra virgin olive oil, 1 tsp chopped garlic or 4 to 5 small to medium garlic cloves (chopped), 1 to 2 tbsps lemon juice, 1 tsp cumin powder, salt as required

For garnishing (all measurements according to personal taste)

Extra virgin olive oil, red chilli powder or paprika or cayenne pepper, black pepper powder, a few sprigs of parsley or coriander leaves, zatar

Here's how to make it:

Start by rinsing ½ heaped cup dried white chickpeas (120 grams) and soaking them in water for 8–9 hours or overnight. After soaking, rinse again and transfer the chickpeas to a pressure cooker with 1.5 cups water, ½ tsps salt, and a pinch of baking soda. Cook on medium heat for 11-12 minutes. Once the pressure naturally releases, test the chickpeas — they should mash easily. If not, cook for a few more minutes with a bit of added water. Drain any excess water and set the chickpeas aside.

Next, toast 3 tbsps sesame seeds in a dry pan over low heat, stirring constantly until crisp but not browned. Let the seeds cool, then grind them into a fine powder using a blender or food processor. Alternatively, use 2 tbsps of store-bought tahini.

To blend the hummus, combine the ground sesame seeds (or tahini), 1 tsp chopped garlic (or 4–5 garlic cloves), 1–2 tbsps lemon juice, 4 tbsps olive oil, 1 tsp cumin powder, and salt in a blender or food processor. Blend until smooth. Add the cooked chickpeas and continue blending until creamy. If it’s too thick, add 2-3 tbsps of water. Taste and adjust salt or lemon juice if needed.

Once smooth, transfer to a serving bowl. Create a swirl in the centre with a spoon, drizzle with olive oil, and sprinkle with paprika, cayenne, or red chilli powder. Garnish with black pepper, parsley, or cilantro. Optionally, top with zatar for extra flavour. Serve with pita, veggies, or use as a spread. Store leftovers in an airtight container for up to a week. Ditch the store-bought tub and let your kitchen be the heart of your celebration this International Hummus Day.