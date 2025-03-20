Celebrate Nowruz 2025 with flavour: Here's a timeless Parsi Salli Jardaloo Murgh recipe for you to try!

Happy Nowruz 2025! Today marks the beginning of the Iranian Solar Hijri calendar and the arrival of spring, symbolising fresh beginnings and hope. If you're planning to celebrate this vibrant occasion, one dish that will truly elevate your feast is the delightful Parsi Salli Jardaloo Murgh. A beloved dish in Parsi cuisine, Salli Jardaloo Murgh is a flavorful chicken curry cooked with a combination of tender chicken, sweet apricots, and the crispy crunch of salli (deep-fried matchstick potatoes). This dish represents the wonderful melding of savoury and sweet flavours, with the apricots adding a subtle sweetness that balances perfectly with the spices. It's a celebration of tradition and taste and one that has become synonymous with Parsi festivities. Parsi Salli Jardaloo Murgh

In this particular recipe, the apricots — also known as jardaloo — bring a unique twist. As they soften during cooking, the apricots infuse the dish with a natural sweetness that pairs beautifully with the spices and salli. This recipe is from The Tiny Taster.

Parsi Salli Jardaloo Murgh

Ingredients: 1 kg chicken with bones (you can use boneless but it isn’t the same), 150 gram salli, 8 to 10 apricots, 2 onions chopped, 2 tomatoes chopped, ginger garlic paste, 2 chillies chopped, a handful of chopped coriander, salt, pepper, 1 tsp cumin powder, 1 tsp coriander powder, 1 tsp turmeric powder, 1 tsp red chilli powder, 1 tsp Parsi masala or garam masala, Parsi vinegar, 1 tsp sugar or jaggery

Recipe: Begin by marinating your chicken with ginger garlic paste, chopped chillies, chopped coriander, salt, and pepper. Let the chicken sit for at least 15-20 minutes to absorb the flavours. This marination is key to enhancing the taste and tenderness of the chicken. In a large pan or wok, heat oil or ghee. Add in the chopped onions and saute them patiently until they start to brown slightly. This slow cooking process helps build a rich base for the gravy. Keep stirring occasionally to avoid burning the onions, and cook them until they're golden brown.

Once the onions are browned, add the marinated chicken to the pan. Stir well to combine the chicken with the onions. Now, add the chopped tomatoes and mix everything together. Let this cook for about 7 minutes, allowing the chicken and tomatoes to release their natural juices. This water is perfectly fine and will form part of the gravy. Now it's time to add the spices! Stir in cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, and garam masala or Parsi masala. Adjust the salt to taste. If the spice mix starts clumping together, add about half a cup of water to help it blend smoothly. Let this mixture cook for another 10 minutes, allowing the chicken to absorb the spices.

After the chicken has cooked for 10 minutes, it's time to add the apricots. Gently stir in the apricots along with a pinch of sugar (or jaggery) if you’re using it. This touch of sweetness from the apricots and sugar balances the heat from the spices and creates a beautifully harmonious flavour. Cover the pan and let the chicken simmer for another 10 to 15 minutes, allowing the apricots to soften and infuse their flavour into the dish. About 10 minutes before the dish is finished cooking, add the vinegar to the pan and mix well. If you like, you can also add a handful of salli to the dish to help thicken the gravy a little and add extra flavour. You can leave the salli out if you prefer a smoother sauce.

Once the chicken has cooked for a total of 25 to 30 minutes (15 to 20 minutes if using boneless chicken), the gravy should be thick and flavorful, with the chicken tender and well-cooked. Serve your Salli Jardaloo Murgh hot, garnished with a lot of extra salli on top, and enjoy with soft chapatis or steamed rice.

As you welcome the new year, let the delicious aroma of this Parsi delight fill your home!