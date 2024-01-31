 Chai masala desserts to make for your next party - Hindustan Times
News / HTCity / HTCity Foodies / Chai masala desserts to make for your next party

Chai masala desserts to make for your next party

By Ismat Tahseen
Jan 31, 2024 03:33 PM IST

Your fave breakfast beverage can also be enjoyed in a post-meal sweet bite. Here's how.

Chai masala recently bagged prestigious second spot on the popular food guide Taste Atlas' World's Best Non-Alcoholic Beverage list. If you have always enjoyed the beverage steaming hot in a cup, guess what? There are delicious dessert possibilities with it, too. Bhairav Singh, master chef, Native Bombay, shares two of them:

Try these easy-to-make chai masala desserts: (L) Chai Masala Banana Fritters and (R) Chai Masala Firni (Chef Bhairav Singh)
Try these easy-to-make chai masala desserts: (L) Chai Masala Banana Fritters and (R) Chai Masala Firni (Chef Bhairav Singh)

CHAI MASALA FIRNI

Ingredients

Full fat milk – 400 ml

Semolina – 100g

Sugar- 2 tblsp

Pista – 4 to 5 pieces (for garnish)

Saffron – 5 to 10 strands (for garnish)

Method

Boil milk in a sauce pan and add semolina to it. Mix it well with a whisk until it gets thick, then add sugar with add chai masala for taste. Now, take a small kulhlad and add the firni into it. Garnish with pistachio and saffron strands and keep this refrigerated for two hours. Serve it cold.


CHAI BANANA FRITTERS

Ingredients

Banana - 1, ripe

All-purpose flour - 1 tbsp

Corn starch - 1 tbsp

Fennel seeds powder - a pinch

Black pepper powder - a pinch

Water - as per requirement.

Chai masala – ½ tsp.

Desiccated coconut - a pinch (for garnish)

Method

Take a ripe banana and slice it into two. In a mixing bowl, add all-purpose flour, corn starch, fennel seed powder, black pepper, chai masala powder and water as per requirement. Make a slurry batter out of this. Heat oil in a pan, dip the banana into the batter and fry it until it turns golden brown. Serve it hot with honey and garnish with desiccated coconut.

