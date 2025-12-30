Bid a cheesy goodbye to 2025!

Ingredients: For the fondue — firm cheese (liek gruyere) - 1/3 pound, fontina - 1/3 pound, gouda - 1/3 pound, cornstarch - 2tbsps, dry white wine - 1 cup, minced garlic (to taste), fresh lemon juice - 1tbsp, brandy - 1tbsp, Dijon mustard - 1tsp, nutmeg - 1/8tsp; assorted fondue dippers — boiled baby new potatoes in their skins (quartered if large), lightly steamed broccoli florets, lightly steamed cauliflower florets, lightly steamed asparagus, button mushrooms (wiped clean and stems removed), cherry tomatoes, sliced firm apples, cooked sliced hot sausage, cubed French, sourdough, and/or pumpernickel bread

No matter how good or bad your 2025 was, you've earned some dramatic cheese pulls and finger-licking deliciousness through the last few nights of the year. And this make-at-home cheese fondue recipe is EXACTLY that! Follow the direction below.

Method: Grate all of the cheeses finely and evenly to ensure they melt smoothly. Transfer the grated cheeses to a medium mixing bowl, then add the cornstarch. Toss thoroughly until every shred is well coated, as this step helps prevent clumping and keeps the fondue silky.

Place a stove-safe fondue pot or a large, heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the wine, garlic, and lemon juice, bringing the mixture to a gentle simmer. Avoid boiling, as excessive heat can cause the cheese to separate. Once the liquid is warm and fragrant, begin adding the cheese mixture a small handful at a time. Stir constantly after each addition, allowing the cheese to melt completely before adding more. This gradual process is key to achieving a smooth, creamy fondue.

When all the cheese has melted and the fondue is glossy and cohesive, stir in the brandy, mustard, and nutmeg. Mix well to evenly distribute the flavors, then taste and adjust seasoning if needed.

Arrange an assortment of bite-size dipping foods — such as crusty bread cubes, blanched vegetables, or sliced fruit — on a serving platter. If required, carefully transfer the fondue to a traditional fondue pot to keep it warm. Serve immediately with fondue forks or wooden skewers, encouraging everyone to dip, swirl, and enjoy together.

(recipe from Saxelby Cheesemongers)

What are your great gastronomic year-end plans?