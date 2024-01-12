Chef making 7,000kg Ram Halwa, aims for world record

With only a few days to go for the consecration ceremony of the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh), the country is brimming with a festive fervour for the historic event. Among those eagerly preparing for the consecration, starting on January 22, is chef Vishnu Manohar. Chef Vishnu Manohar earlier prepared 6,500kg Shri Gajanan Khichdi for Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav in Nagpur (Maharashtra)

Determined to create a new record by preparing seven thousand kilograms of Ram Halwa for the devotees at the venue, he says: “I’ve applied to Guinness World Records, Limca Book of Records, Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records for this cause. I am dedicating this record to the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust.”

Ever since visiting Ayodhya a few years ago, Manohar developed a connection with the sacred city. And when PM Narendra Modi announced the opening of the mandir, chef Manohar felt compelled to contribute something meaningful to it.

The halwa, named after Lord Ram and a Maharashtrian specialty, will take three to four hours to prepare. “The ingredients include sooji, ghee, sugar, milk and dry fruits. What sets this dessert apart is the addition of tulsi leaves and banana. To maintain its authenticity, suji is being sourced from Nagpur due to the slight variation in water, which affects the texture and taste of the semolina,” shares the chef, adding that he is trying to source the ghee to be used in the recipe from Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), known for its distinct fragrance.

Manohar, who is no stranger to such feats — having created 14 such records previously (including the preparation of 6,500kg Shri Gajanan Khichdi for an event in Nagpur) — is having a custom kadhai crafted for the preparation. The vessel will be five feet deep and 15 feet wide, and weigh close to 1,800kg. In the final stage of production, the steel-and-copper cauldron will have an iron base to prevent burnt.

The halwa prasad will be distributed among close to two lakh devotees. Chef Manohar initially intended to distribute it on the consecration day. “But due to anticipated restrictions, fewer devotees will be present. Therefore, the prasad will be prepared and distributed after January 26, allowing more people to partake in the festivities,” he signs off.