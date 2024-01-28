Chef Vineet Bhatia strikes a culinary chord with Ed Sheeran

Recently, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran was treated to a sumptuous array of fusion Indian delicacies curated by Michelin star chef Vineet Bhatia in Bahrain, where Sheeran was performing. The UK High Commission to India shared delightful pictures of the duo on X, showcasing the diverse and delectable spread. Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran with chef Vineet Bhatia

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Chef Vineet Bhatia gave a quirky twist to the usual golgappa and make a beetroot corn golgappa for the singer

In an exclusive interview with HT CITY, Bhatia expresses his admiration for Sheeran, describing the experience of meeting him as truly enjoyable. Detailing the curated menu, he explains, “The menu that I put together for Ed was an amalgamation of Indian, Bahraini, and British cuisine, predominantly based on how we dine in India.”

Rasmalai with umm ali kulfi and baklava crinkle

wasThe structured seven-course menu featured a range of dishes, including prawn vada pavs, spiral samosa chaat, Goan-inspired crab cakes, tandoori smoked salmon, butter chicken and more. "I chose ingredients such as local Bahraini prawns, lamb from Welsh, salmon from UK, crab from Cornish part of the UK, to resonate from the background that Ed and I come from," shared chef Bhatia while revealing the details about his menu," added chef Bhatia, who was appointed as culinary Ambassador for GREAT Britain & Northern Ireland campaign in 2021.

Welsh lamb galauti was one of the dishes that was crafted by chef Vineet Bhatia for the dinner

Reflecting on Sheeran’s response to the food, the chef remarks, “I think his reaction to the taste of the dishes was evident by looking at the plates when they came back from the table — clean! That shows how much he enjoyed the food.”

Sheeran expressed his excitement about visiting India during a chat with chef Bhatia

The chef also shared how the singer expressed his excitement about his trip to India soon, "During our conversation, he said he is looking forward to perform in Mumbai. So if I can spare some time, I would definitely attend his Mumbai concert. I liked his performance in Bahrain too, it went on for 3 hours as he is quite passionate about his music."