Chinese chef sets a Guinness World Record with noodles that are thinner than a hair strand

ByAkshita Prakash
Feb 05, 2025 06:11 PM IST

Chinese chef Li Enhai sets a Guinness World Record for the thinnest noodles at 0.18 mm, sparking mixed reactions on social media.

Li Enhai, A chef from China has set the Guinness World Record for creating the thinnest noodles. Each noodle strand measures just 0.18 mm in thickness—thinner than a strand of hair.

Chef Li Enhai
Chef Li Enhai

The chef used traditional hand-cutting techniques with extreme precision. “Li has taken back his record by beating the current record by 0.04 mm," says GWR.

Before this, chef Enhai first set this record on Italy's 'Lo Show Dei Record' in 2010 where he made noodles with each measuring 0.33 mm (0.01 in). He returned to the show in 2024 to reclaim his title as the king of super skinny noodles.

This record has taken the internet by storm with mixed reactions from social media users. Some applauded his talent while others compared the noodles to India’s famous Soan Papdi, known for its flaky, delicate texture.

One user wrote, “I must say.... This is valid," while another said, “What is new here? Visit India once and try Soan Papdi..this is the same thing.”

Another user commented, “How awesome!!”

