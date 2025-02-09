Chocolate Day: No date? Celebrate with the girls and this ultimate chocolate dessert board with a desi twist

Valentine's Week is all about love, and who better to celebrate it with than your girls? If you’re all about making memories and indulging in sweet treats, why not host a last-minute “supper club” with your besties? Think of it as a fun, laid-back gathering where everyone brings a dish that screams love; honestly, nothing says love better than chocolates and desserts so here's how to put together a fun, desi twist on a dessert board that will have your girlfriends swooning. Valentine's Day Dessert Board

Much like a cheese board, the key to a dessert board is variety! You'll want to create a balanced spread that tickles everyone's taste buds. Start by picking a few star-studded items, like cupcakes or chocolate-covered strawberries. Then, add in the classics — chocolate, cookies, candy, fruit, and nuts — making sure to include a fun combination of textures and colours.

What you'll need

A large board, baking sheet or a cute tray, heart-shaped ramekins or bowls to add a cute touch

Ingredients (here's where you can mix and match)

Fresh strawberries, raspberries, or cherries (for that fruity zing!), biscuit classics like Oreos, jeera/butter cookies or some seed crackers for variety, chocolate-covered nankhatai/makhane or pretzels (choose between chocolate, white chocolate, or even strawberry flavoured!), sweet, chewy candies like imli toffees, starbursts or your classic gummy bears, your favourite chocolates like Lindt truffles, Ferrero Rocher, or even M&ms, add a little crunch with some bhujia, namak pare, or even a side of roasted nuts

How to set it up?

Place your heart-shaped ramekins or bowls around the large board and then fill them with chocolates, M&M's, or some other crunch. The start layering which means it's time to add some larger fruits like strawberries, cherries, or tangy raspberries. Place these in small clusters for that eye-popping appeal. Fill up the spaces with your favourite cookies or crackers and chewy, tangy candy-like elements.

And there you have it—your very own desi-inspired Galentine's Day dessert board! It’s the perfect blend of rich chocolates, fresh fruits and crunchy snacks that will have you and your girls celebrating love in the most delicious way possible. Enjoy the sweetness, the giggles, and of course, the chocolate!