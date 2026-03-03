Concept bars are curating flavour journeys in a glass

Memory to menu

There’s a lot beneath cocktails, how they began and their profiles, but for Noel, it's the simplest of tales that find their way every time a glass is conceptualised. He continues to share: “At Gimlet Garden, a cocktail almost always begins with a memory, which then anchors us to a place and finally to ingredients. We are not interested in novelty for novelty’s sake." Going into the sensory process, he further explains, "The starting point is often a moment - walking through a coastal market, the aroma of fermented produce, or the quiet complexity of a regional dish. Once that memory is clear, we reverse-engineer it into flavour architecture. Ingredients become tools rather than heroes and technique becomes the translator. This is why the drinks read like dishes, they’re composed with the same intent, restraint, and narrative structure as food."