Craving some hot pot? Check out these five places across Delhi NCR
Warm up with delicious hot pots from various restaurants across Delhi NCR.
Before you bid farewell to the winter season, try the delicious hot pots at these places to enjoy the warmth. Whether you’re a die-hard seafood lover, a vegetarian, or someone who enjoys experimenting with bold, spicy flavours, there’s a perfect hot pot waiting for you. Gather your loved ones and savour these wholesome meals that are guaranteed to make winter’s chill a little more enjoyable.
Kofuku
taste their Live Seafood Hot Pot that features Mixed Seafood & vegetables cooked in spicy and soy broth. It's an interactive and hearty meal perfect for seafood lovers. Pair it with their authentic Japanese side dishes to elevate your dining experience.
Price for two: ₹2,800
Location: Ansal Plaza Mall, Khel Gaon Marg
Yum Yum Cha
Try Sichuan Hot Pot for the comforting warmth of veg ramen with your friends. The aromatic flavours and vibrant ingredients make it an ideal choice for a cosy meal on a chilly day. Don’t forget to explore their variety of dipping sauces for that extra kick.
Price for two: ₹2,000
Location: All outlets
Mamagoto
Treat yourself to an exotic Thai-style Hot Pot featuring a bold, spicy coconut-based broth packed with fresh seafood, crisp vegetables, slurp-worthy noodles, and an array of vibrant condiments.
Price for two: ₹1,500
Location: Khan Market, Rabindra Nagar
Living Room by Kalsang
Dive into their fiery Korean Hot Pot, a hearty bowl loaded with ramen noodles, vegetables, juicy sausages, and a spicy broth that promises a burst of flavour in every bite.
Price for two: ₹1,000
Location: Majnu-ka-Tilla, New Aruna Nagar
Ichiban
Explore the exciting flavours of their Mongolian Hot Pot, an extravagant mix of fresh vegetables, tofu, and wholesome noodles, simmered in a rich, savoury broth. Each bite has authentic Asian spices, making it a must-try for food enthusiasts.
Price for two: ₹1,400
Location: Pandara Road, Pandara Flats