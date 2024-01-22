close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Foodies / Divine lunch after a divine launch

Divine lunch after a divine launch

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 22, 2024 06:17 PM IST

The lunch box comprised matar ki sabzi, paranthas, kachori and prasad

The lunch that was served to the invitees for the consecration of the temple comprised matar ki sabzi, paranthas, kachori and prasad, revealed pictures that surfaced on social media.

A special lunch was prepared for the ceremony
A special lunch was prepared for the ceremony

Earlier, it was reported that a special box of prasad — featuring ghee mawa ladoo, gur revdi, ramdana chikki, tulsi dal, elaichi dana, a Ram diya and akshat and roli (ceremonial rice and vermillion) — would be served at the occasion.

