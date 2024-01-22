Divine lunch after a divine launch

The lunch that was served to the invitees for the consecration of the temple comprised matar ki sabzi, paranthas, kachori and prasad, revealed pictures that surfaced on social media. A special lunch was prepared for the ceremony

Earlier, it was reported that a special box of prasad — featuring ghee mawa ladoo, gur revdi, ramdana chikki, tulsi dal, elaichi dana, a Ram diya and akshat and roli (ceremonial rice and vermillion) — would be served at the occasion.