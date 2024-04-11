Eid extravaganza: Celebrate this festival with these lip-smacking recipes
Here are some tempting recipes to make your Eid celebration special today
As Ramzan, the time for prayer and fasting draws to a close, the air is filled with excitement and anticipation as families and friends come together for Eid. What better to celebrate this special occasion than to indulge in mouthwatering dishes? Having a dinner party with friends or just partaking in a get-together with your family and loved ones - we have you sorted.
Here are some mouth-watering recipes by Chef Sarab Kapoor that you should make for Eid:
Chicken Kabab with Plum Sauce
INGREDIENTS:
500gms Chicken minced
1tbsp Cumin seeds
1tbsp Coriander seeds
1tbsp Fennel seeds
½ tbsp Black peppercorns
1tbsp Chili flakes
½ tbsp Cardamom powder
½ tsp Garam masala
Salt
Coarsely grind all the above spices and add them to the minced chicken
INGREDIENTS:
2 Onions-chopped
2 Green apples- peeled and diced small
3 Green Chilies- minced
1tbsp Ginger paste
1tbsp Garlic paste
1tbsp Baking soda
2tbsp Coriander leaves- chopped
2tbsp Mint leaves- chopped
ghee for basting
METHOD
-Squeeze excess water from onions and green apples
-Add all the ingredients to the minced meat mixture and keep in the fridge for 15 minutes.
-Shape into kebabs and grill basting with ghee
Tamarind & Plum Sauce
INGREDIENTS:
2 Plums- Chopped & blended
2tbsp Tamarind extract
2tbsp Tomato ketchup
1tbsp Sugar
½ tbsp Chili powder
Salt
METHOD:
-Mix all the ingredients and cook adding about ¼ cup -1/2 cup water till you get a sauce-like consistency
-Chill till ready to serve
Awadhi Mutton Biryani
INGREDIENTS:
500gms Mutton
1tbsp. Ginger paste
1tbsp. Garlic paste
3tbsp. Raw papaya paste
4tbsp. Yogurt
1tbsp. Turmeric powder
2tbsp. Red chili powder
2tbsp. Cashew nut powder
1/4tsp. Garam Masala
Salt
METHOD:
Marinate the Mutton with all the above ingredients for at least 2 hours.
Garam Masala
INGREDIENTS:
1 Cinnamon stick
2tbsp. Cumin seeds
2tbsp. Coriander seeds
2. Star anise
5. Green cardamoms
METHOD:
Dry roast the above spices and grind them into powder
Rice
INGREDIENTS:
2Cups . Basmati Rice
10. Cloves
2. Black cardamoms
1tbsp. Fennel seeds
Salt
METHOD:
Boil rice with the above ingredients till half done Strain and set aside
INGREDIENTS:
3 Onions - Sliced fried or 3/4cup fried onions
1/2cups Milk
1/2 tbsp. Mace powder
3tbsp. Ghee
Saffron
METHOD:
-Add saffron to warm milk.
-Heat 2 tbsp ghee and add the marinated Mutton. Cover and Cook on low
flame for about 30 minutes or till the meat is tender
-Keep splashing a little water as it gets too dry.
-Now add the rice, saffron milk, Garam Masala, fried onions, remaining ghee
and mace powder
-Mix well. Cover and cook on low flame for about 10 minutes