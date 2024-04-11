 Eid extravaganza: Celebrate this festival with these lip-smacking recipes - Hindustan Times
Eid extravaganza: Celebrate this festival with these lip-smacking recipes

ByAbigail banerji
Apr 11, 2024 07:12 PM IST

Here are some tempting recipes to make your Eid celebration special today

As Ramzan, the time for prayer and fasting draws to a close, the air is filled with excitement and anticipation as families and friends come together for Eid. What better to celebrate this special occasion than to indulge in mouthwatering dishes? Having a dinner party with friends or just partaking in a get-together with your family and loved ones - we have you sorted.  

Chicken Kabab with Plum Sauce
Awadhi Mutton Biryani

Here are some mouth-watering recipes by Chef Sarab Kapoor that you should make for Eid:

Chicken Kabab with Plum Sauce
Chicken Kabab with Plum Sauce

Chicken Kabab with Plum Sauce

INGREDIENTS:

500gms Chicken minced

1tbsp Cumin seeds

1tbsp Coriander seeds

1tbsp Fennel seeds

½ tbsp Black peppercorns

1tbsp Chili flakes

½ tbsp Cardamom powder

½ tsp Garam masala

Salt

Coarsely grind all the above spices and add them to the minced chicken

INGREDIENTS:

2 Onions-chopped

2 Green apples- peeled and diced small

3 Green Chilies- minced

1tbsp Ginger paste

1tbsp Garlic paste

1tbsp Baking soda

2tbsp Coriander leaves- chopped

2tbsp Mint leaves- chopped

ghee for basting

METHOD

-Squeeze excess water from onions and green apples

-Add all the ingredients to the minced meat mixture and keep in the fridge for 15 minutes.

-Shape into kebabs and grill basting with ghee

Tamarind & Plum Sauce

INGREDIENTS:

2 Plums- Chopped & blended

2tbsp Tamarind extract

2tbsp Tomato ketchup

1tbsp Sugar

½ tbsp Chili powder

Salt

METHOD:

-Mix all the ingredients and cook adding about ¼ cup -1/2 cup water till you get a sauce-like consistency

-Chill till ready to serve

Awadhi Mutton Biryani
Awadhi Mutton Biryani

Awadhi Mutton Biryani

INGREDIENTS:

500gms Mutton

1tbsp. Ginger paste

1tbsp. Garlic paste

3tbsp. Raw papaya paste

4tbsp. Yogurt

1tbsp. Turmeric powder

2tbsp. Red chili powder

2tbsp. Cashew nut powder

1/4tsp. Garam Masala

Salt

METHOD:

Marinate the Mutton with all the above ingredients for at least 2 hours.

Garam Masala

INGREDIENTS:

1 Cinnamon stick

2tbsp. Cumin seeds

2tbsp. Coriander seeds

2. Star anise

5. Green cardamoms

METHOD:

Dry roast the above spices and grind them into powder

Rice

INGREDIENTS:

2Cups . Basmati Rice

10. Cloves

2. Black cardamoms

1tbsp. Fennel seeds

Salt

METHOD:

Boil rice with the above ingredients till half done Strain and set aside

INGREDIENTS:

3 Onions - Sliced fried or 3/4cup fried onions

1/2cups Milk

1/2 tbsp. Mace powder

3tbsp. Ghee

Saffron

METHOD:

-Add saffron to warm milk.

-Heat 2 tbsp ghee and add the marinated Mutton. Cover and Cook on low

flame for about 30 minutes or till the meat is tender

-Keep splashing a little water as it gets too dry.

-Now add the rice, saffron milk, Garam Masala, fried onions, remaining ghee

and mace powder

-Mix well. Cover and cook on low flame for about 10 minutes

Eid extravaganza: Celebrate this festival with these lip-smacking recipes
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 11, 2024
