Eid Mubarak 2024: 6 tasty treats that will leave guests licking their fingers after your Eid party

As the month of Ramadan comes to an end, the people of our nation gear up to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. Well, today on this joyous occasion, here is a list of delicious delicacies that you can add to your dinner table for a memorable Eid party. Delicacies to enjoy on Eid al-Fitr

Sheer Khurma:

Sheer khurma

Since Eid al-Fitr is also known as Meethi Eid, let’s begin and end this list with something sweet. Starting with sheer khurma. Truly a delicacy! This is one dish Eid would be incomplete without. All you need is milk, ghee and vermicelli along with the key ingredient: dates

Biryani:

Chicken Biryani

Yet another finger-licking good dish that is a staple for the table on Eid is biryani: freshly cooked rice mixed beautifully with meat. The aroma has the special power of pulling you close and making you feel hungrier than usual. While some prefer mutton biryani, others enjoy chicken. We will leave the debate between veg biryani and pulao for our readers

Kebabs:

Kebabs

Before your guests begin gorging on biryani, don’t forget to serve them starters. There are a variety of recipes to choose from when we talk about kebabs. The slow-roasted meat melts in the mouth, and leaves us wanting more. Hara bhara kebab is a delicious option for vegetarian foodies. Just writing about it has made us hungry

Sevaiyan:

Sevaiyan

Some often get confused between sheer khurma and sevaiyan, but mind you, they are quite different from one another. This is another dish that is a must-have on Eid. Add lots of dry fruits to enhance the flavour and serve it at the end of your delicious feast

Korma:

Chicken Korma

Truly a royal dish! The fragrance is one major reason why this treat needs to be on your dinner table. Serve it with either garlic naan, rice or khameeri roti and your guests will be left licking their fingers after every bite

Stuffed Dates:

Stuffed Dates

As promised, we are ending the list on a sweet note. Everybody loves dates, but what makes this dish different is the stuffing you choose: chocolate, nut butter, rose or cardamom. Even honey is a good option. The perfect end to a heavy and delicious feast, which makes you think maybe one more piece won’t hurt

Which of these mouth-watering dishes are you planning to indulge in this year?