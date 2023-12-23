Five destinations for a magical Christmas celebration

Witnessing Christmas celebrations around the world is a wonderful experience that goes beyond the festivities in one's hometown. Travelling during the holiday season offers a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in diverse cultures, traditions, and festivities. Each destination celebrates Christmas in its unique way, showcasing local customs, rituals, and festive decorations. From the charming Christmas markets in Europe to the vibrant parades in Latin America, experiencing diverse cultural celebrations can broaden your understanding of the world. Strasbourg, also known as the Christmas capital of France.

Christmas is also synonymous with delectable seasonal treats and traditional dishes. Traveling during this time allows you to savor authentic Christmas cuisines and desserts specific to each region. From German gingerbread cookies and mulled wine to the British Christmas pudding and French Yule log, exploring the culinary delights of Christmas around the world adds a delicious dimension to your travel experience. Chhavi Chadha, founder of Bespoke Tailormade Experiences shares such five destinations with us:

Lapland, Finland

For a unique Christmas experience, Lapland in Finland embodies true winter wonderland magic. It boasts a breathtaking landscape blanketed in snow, making it an idyllic setting for a luxurious holiday retreat. Enjoy a private reindeer safari and witness the enchanting Northern Lights. With cozy log cabins and glass igloos offering panoramic views of the celestial display, Lapland promises a Christmas celebration straight out of a fairy tale.

Aspen, Colorado

For those seeking a blend of luxury and winter charm, Aspen, Colorado, stands as an unrivaled destination. Renowned for its world-class ski resorts and picturesque mountain vistas, Aspen transforms into a snowy paradise during the holiday season. Embrace the warmth of a crackling fireplace in a lavish mountain lodge, experience exclusive ski-in, ski-out accommodations, and partake in the town's extravagant festive events.

Vienna, Austria

This is the place where baroque architecture and classical music set the stage for a dreamy Christmas. The city's historic squares transform into enchanting Christmas markets, adorned with sparkling lights and traditional wooden stalls. Immerse yourself in the melodies of the Vienna Boys' Choir during a festive concert at the St. Stephen's Cathedral, and savor the finest Austrian cuisine in Michelin-starred restaurants.

Reykjavik, Iceland

Escape to the northernmost capital of the world, Reykjavik, Iceland, for a Christmas celebration that blends natural wonders with luxury. Indulge in the geothermal pleasures of the Blue Lagoon, witness the awe-inspiring spectacle of the Northern Lights, and revel in the city's vibrant arts and culture scene. Reykjavik promises a Christmas getaway that gives you both a sense of adventure and moments of tranquility.

Strasbourg, France

Known as the "Capital of Christmas," Strasbourg in the Alsace region of France is a destination where medieval charm and festive ambiance converge. The city's Christkindelsmärik, one of the oldest Christmas markets in Europe, exudes a magical atmosphere with its charming wooden stalls and twinkling lights. Strasbourg's unique blend of French and German influences creates a Christmas celebration that is as refined as it is steeped in Alsatian tradition.