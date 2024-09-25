Food festivals in Delhi you should not miss

The Naga food festival This food festival will feature the delicacies of the Naga cuisine, along with exploring the rich culinary heritage of the North-East. Chef Karen Yepthomi has curated the menu and is celebrated for her mastery of authentic Naga dishes. Food festivals to explore in September and October in Delhi.(Photo: Shutterstock)

Date: 26 September

Location: The Qube, The Leela Palace, Chanakyapuri

Sake Soiree pop-up

Visitors will be taken to Japan, the Land of the Rising Sun, during this event. Chef Rinki Saha and head mixologist Sanjay Rawat created the menu, which includes many additional dishes that are influenced by izakaya fare, like shrimp karaage, salmon tartare, and tebasaki wings with takinaku sauce. Among the cocktails are shichimi, junmai, and sake kakuteru.

Date: All through September

Location: MKT, The Chanakya Mall, Chanakyapuri

Korean Thanksgiving food festival

This food festival features Korean cuisine for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian palates to celebrate Chuseok, the Korean Thanksgiving. The menu is specially crafted by Chef Lee, from Suwon, South Korea with delicacies like bibimbab, gujeol pan, ddeokbakki, and kkanppong, taraegua and others.

Date: 13 September - 13 October

Location: Pan Asian restaurant, Holiday Inn, Mayur Vihar

‘Taste of Uttarakhand’

Capturing the essence of Uttarakhand cuisines and flavours, this festival celebrates the diverse culinary heritage of the state. Guests can indulge in several dishes such as bhatt ki churkani, lingda sabji, jangli murg, palak ka kappa, kumaoni raita, mach pakor, jakhiya aloo, jhangore ki kheer among other authentic delicacies.

Date: Till 30 September

Location: The Park Hotel, Sansad Marg, Connaught Place

Jalsa-E-Punjab

If you are fascinated by the culture and vibrancy of Punjab, this festival is the right place to be. A lineup of Sufi music along with delicacies from Punjab such as dal makhani, butter chicken, sarson ka saag and more, Jalsa-E-Punjab will offer a great celebration of Punjabi culture.

Date: 28 September

Location: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road