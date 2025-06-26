Search
Jun 26, 2025
Fresh, safe and delivered: The new way to shop for meat

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 26, 2025 07:37 PM IST

Consumers in India are shifting from traditional butchers to organised platforms like Zappfresh for fresh meat delivery. 

Buying meat in India is slowly moving away from neighbourhood butcher shops and supermarket freezers. Concerns over hygiene, quality, and sourcing are leading more urban consumers to explore organised, direct-to-home options. Zappfresh is one such platform that is trying to meet this changing demand with a focus on fresh sourcing, minimal processing, and same-day delivery.

Chicken Sausages
Chicken Sausages

The brand operates on a farm-to-fork model, sourcing from selected farms and delivering meat through a cold chain system designed to avoid freezing or preservatives. Unlike traditional supply chains where meat may pass through several intermediaries, Zappfresh handles procurement, processing and delivery in-house. This model aims to offer more control over quality and consistency.

Its product range covers raw meat essentials like chicken curry cut, drumsticks, keema and boneless breast, along with mutton curry cuts, seekh kebabs and seafood such as pomfret, bhetki, prawns and salmon. 

The platform also offers ready-to-cook items like marinated chicken tikka and malai kebabs, as well as ready-to-eat products including fish fingers, chicken nuggets, meatballs and cold cuts.

This wide selection reflects a shift in how consumers are cooking at home. Many are looking for quicker, cleaner options without relying on frozen or heavily processed foods. The demand is especially high in metros, where time-strapped households still want home-style meals but with better control over ingredients.

(Partnered content)

News / HTCity / HTCity Foodies / Fresh, safe and delivered: The new way to shop for meat
