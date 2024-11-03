From ladoo tarts to gulab jamun churros, traditional desi mithai gets a contemporary twist this festive season

This festive season, give your traditional Indian sweets a fun makeover with modern twists. These fan-favourite mithai retain their unique flavours, which will make you nostalgic with each bite. However, the textures and presentation have undergone an exciting development. From cupcakes to churros, to ladoos and tarts, these fusion sweets are sure to become your new favourites. Perfect for festive gatherings or as gifts, these reimagined sweets bring a refreshing change to the usual dessert table while still honouring the rich, traditional flavours we all love. Pistachio Brûlée cake

Malvika Mulchandani, founder of Apero by Malvika, says, “A Pistachio Brûlée cake is a perfect amalgamation of global cuisine with India’s love for nuts and dried fruits.” It’s got a layer of vanilla bean sponge, soaked in a milk mixture, topped with a generous layer of brûléed pistachios and a super creamy pistachio ganache. It’s the epitome of luxury and a beautiful blend of flavours to give you the perfect yummy and nutty dessert.

Kulfi tres leches cupcake

Ever thought about the coming together of the traditional Indian ice cream - Kulfi - with a conventional Mexican tres leches cake? This cake is soaked in a milk mixture and what better than a liquid that is flavoured with the essence of kulfi. Make cupcakes for portability and pipe on a cream cheese frosting. You can add a pipette to the cupcake when serving so that guests can squeeze in the liquid or just soak the mini cakes before pipping on the frosting. Top with crushed pistachios.

Besan ladoo tart

Taking the common sweet, besan ladoo, that’s found in a lot of homes during this festival and Pooja Jhunjhunwala (@theglobalvegetarian) has given it a unique twist in presentation. In mini tart moulds, press the besan ladoo. Let it set in the fridge. You can also make a larger version of this dessert too. Make a dark chocolate ganache, by melting chocolate with cream and whipping it together. Pour it into the tart moulds and let it set again. Top with crushed nuts.

Kaju Katli cheesecake

For many, Diwali is incomplete without gorging on kaju Katli. Take this iconic Indian sweet and turn it into a cheesecake for a modern twist. Make a base with crushed biscuits and melted butter. Press it into a springform mould. Blend soaked cashews with cardamom, rose essence, sugar and milk. Pour it into the mould and let it set in the fridge overnight. Garnish with dried rose petals and crushed nuts.

Kesar Kaju Barfi

Inputs by Mahesh Pal, head chocolatier, SMOOR Chocolates

Ingredients:

White Chocolate: 400g

Cashews: 100g

Kesar (Saffron): 2g

Silver Leaf (for garnish): 1 sheet

Method:

Prepare the Cashew Paste: Blend the cashews in a food processor until a smooth, fine paste forms.

Mix the Ingredients: In a bowl, combine the cashew paste with tempered white chocolate. Stir in the kesar until the mixture is infused with its rich color and aroma.

Shape the Barfi: Pour the mixture evenly into a barfi mould, ensuring a smooth surface.

Set the Barfi: Refrigerate the mould for 15 minutes or until the barfi has fully set.

Finishing Touches: Once set, gently de mould the barfi and garnish with the silver leaf. Serve at room temperature for the perfect balance of flavors and textures.

Gulab Jamun Churros

Inputs by Jaybir Negi, Executive Sous Chef, The Deltin Daman

Ingredients:

1 Cup Water

1+1/2 Tbsp. Butter (20g)

1 Tbsp. Sugar

1 Tsp. Cardamom Powder

1 Tsp. Saffron Strands

1 Tbsp. Rose Water

1 Cup All Purpose Flour

Sugar Syrup

1 Cup Water

1 Cup Sugar

Method:

Add water, butter, sugar, cardamom, saffron, and rose water to a saucepan and set over medium heat.

Once The Mixture comes to a Boil, Take off The heat and Add in the Flour While Mixing Continuously.

Cook It Again For 2-3 Minutes until The Dough Comes Together and Forms a Film at the Bottom of the Pan.

After cooling, transfer it to a piping bag with a large nozzle.

Pipe Directly In The Pan And Fry For 3-4 Minutes Or Until Golden Brown

To make the sugar syrup, take a saucepan over medium heat and heat the water, sugar, cardamom powder, and saffron until the mixture begins to boil and thickens.

Dip the churros with sugar syrup and place them on a platter, garnished with chopped pistachios.