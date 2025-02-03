Geoffrey Zakarian shares a Devil Wears Prada moment with Anna Wintour’s and her luxe mashed potato order; read

Celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian recently opened up about his experiences cooking for fashion’s elite on All On The Table. Sharing a Devil Wears Prada (2006) worthy anecdote, Zakarian revealed the meticulous meal preferences of Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Her signature order? A very rare hamburger, ground fresh daily, accompanied by the most decadent mashed potatoes imaginable. These weren’t just any mashed potatoes — they were Robuchon mashed potatoes, a dish renowned for its rich, buttery texture. Made with 60% butter and 40% potato, it’s the epitome of indulgence and a perfect match for the high-fashion world. If you’re up for the challenge (and a butter overload), here’s how to recreate Wintour’s luxurious side dish. Geoffrey Zakarian and Anna Wintour

Ingredients: 1 kg potatoes, 454 g unsalted butter and cut into cubes, ¼ cup milk and salt to taste

Instruction: Boil unpeeled potatoes in a pot of water until tender 35 to 40 minutes. Drain, peel, and let cool slightly. Mill the potatoes using the finest setting and return them to the pot. Heat over medium, stirring until steam rises. Incorporate butter in small additions, allowing each portion to melt before adding more. Mix in warm milk and whisk vigorously until fluffy. Season with salt. Smooth the top with a spoon and resist licking it clean.

These ultra-luxurious mashed potatoes are more than just a side dish — they’re a glimpse into the refined tastes of fashion’s elite. So, if you’re feeling fancy, grab your potatoes, embrace the butter, and enjoy a dish fit for the most exclusive tables in New York.