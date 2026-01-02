There's a reason why ancient Chinese culture and beliefs have in a very direct way found their way into mainstream conscience. Now even if you don't find yourself consigning to the centuries of faith, we don't really think you'll object to entering the first weekend of your year on a lucky AND delicious note. These lucky money bag dumplings are the perfect first-weekend feast for 2026 (Photo: Good Morning America)

Lucky money bag dumplings Ingredients: Napa cabbage leaves (green part only) - 20, cilantro stems - 20, ground pork - 2 packages, celery stalk (finely chopped) - 1, water chestnuts (finely chopped) - 5, carrot (finely chopped) - 2tbsps, light soy sauce - 2tbsps, oyster sauce - 1/2tbsp, salt - 1/8tsp (plus more for blanching), ginger slices (for blanching plus a few more to taste), white pepper to taste, sesame oil, cooking oil, water, thin cornstarch slurry (mix 1 to 2tsps of cornstarch with 1tbsp of water)

Method: Place the ground pork in a large mixing bowl and season with soy sauce, oyster sauce, salt, pepper, and a few drops of sesame oil. Using chopsticks, mix in one direction until well combined. Gently fold in the celery and water chestnuts, then set aside or refrigerate until needed.

Prepare an ice-water bath and bring a pot of water to a rolling boil. Season the boiling water with salt and a little oil. Blanch the cabbage leaves for about 45 seconds, then carefully transfer them to the ice bath. Blanch the cilantro stems for about a minute, or until flexible, then cool them in the ice water as well. Drain and gently squeeze out excess moisture from the cabbage leaves.

To assemble, overlap the sides of a cabbage leaf to form a round base, covering any tears. Spoon some filling into the center, fold the sides over to enclose it, and place the dumpling seam-side down on a work surface. Tie a cilantro stem around it to create a pouch shape, then transfer to a plate. Garnish the center with chopped carrots.

Steam the dumplings over high heat for 6 to 8 minutes. Carefully move them to a serving plate, reserving the cooking juices for the sauce. Heat oil in a non-stick pan and sauté ginger until fragrant, then add the reserved dumpling liquid and about 2 tablespoons of water, adjusting as needed. Season with oyster sauce and thicken with a light cornstarch slurry. Repeat for remaining dumplings, then spoon the sauce over them and serve hot.

(recipe from Woon Heng)

We wish you a very blessed 2026!