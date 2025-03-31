Have an Eid party tonight? Whip up these sesame-encrusted chicken and cheese cutlets today
These cutlets are not only delicious but also easy to prepare, making them a great choice for Eid gatherings.
Eid is the perfect time to indulge in rich and flavorful dishes, and what better way to start the feast than with crispy, golden Sesame Chicken Cheese Cutlets? This delightful fusion dish combines tender, spiced chicken with gooey melted cheese, all coated in a crunchy sesame-crusted layer for an irresistible bite. The nutty flavour of sesame seeds adds a unique twist, elevating the cutlets from a simple snack to a festive delicacy.
These cutlets are not only delicious but are also easy to prepare, making them a wonderful choice for Eid gatherings. Served hot with mint chutney or a tangy garlic dip, they make for a mouthwatering appetizer.
SESAME CHICKEN CHEESE CUTLETS
Ingredients:
- Chicken - 100gms
- Bread - 50gms
- Butter - 50gms
- Garlic, chopped -15gms
- Ginger, chopped - 20gms
- Onion, chopped - 30gms
- Capsicum, chopped - 20gms
- Cabbage, chopped - 20gms
- Green chilli, chopped - 15gms
- Cheese - 80gms
- Garam masala powder - 5gms
- Coriander leaves Few Sprigs
- Milk - 80 ml
- Bread crumbs - 200gms
- Sesame seed - 20gms
- Refined Flour - 100gms
- Chilli flakes - 10gms
- Black pepper powder - 10gms
- Salt to taste
Method:
- In a bowl, mix shredded chicken, crumbled bread, onion, green chili, ginger garlic, capsicum, cabbage and Indian spices.
- Add chopped coriander leaves and lemon juice.
- Mix well and add milk to bind everything together.
- Grate the cheese and add to the mixture
- Take a small portion of the mixture and shape it into flat round cutlets.
- Prepare the batter with mixing of ingredients with water
- Dip each cutlet in batter.
- Roll it in a mix of breadcrumbs and sesame seeds for a crispy texture.
- Heat oil in a pan. Deep fry or shallow fry the cutlets on medium heat until golden brown.
- Drain excess oil using a paper towel.
- Serve hot with mint chutney
Inputs by Chef Shaikh Sagir, The Resort, Mumbai
News / HTCity / HTCity Foodies / Have an Eid party tonight? Whip up these sesame-encrusted chicken and cheese cutlets today
SHARE
Copy