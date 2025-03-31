Have an Eid party tonight? Whip up these sesame-encrusted chicken and cheese cutlets today

Eid is the perfect time to indulge in rich and flavorful dishes, and what better way to start the feast than with crispy, golden Sesame Chicken Cheese Cutlets? This delightful fusion dish combines tender, spiced chicken with gooey melted cheese, all coated in a crunchy sesame-crusted layer for an irresistible bite. The nutty flavour of sesame seeds adds a unique twist, elevating the cutlets from a simple snack to a festive delicacy. This spiced chicken cutlet is a fusion of flavours with gooey cheese and crunchy sesame layer(HTBS)

These cutlets are not only delicious but are also easy to prepare, making them a wonderful choice for Eid gatherings. Served hot with mint chutney or a tangy garlic dip, they make for a mouthwatering appetizer.

Ingredients:

Chicken - 100gms

Bread - 50gms

Butter - 50gms

Garlic, chopped -15gms

Ginger, chopped - 20gms

Onion, chopped - 30gms

Capsicum, chopped - 20gms

Cabbage, chopped - 20gms

Green chilli, chopped - 15gms

Cheese - 80gms

Garam masala powder - 5gms

Coriander leaves Few Sprigs

Milk - 80 ml

Bread crumbs - 200gms

Sesame seed - 20gms

Refined Flour - 100gms

Chilli flakes - 10gms

Black pepper powder - 10gms

Salt to taste

Method:

In a bowl, mix shredded chicken, crumbled bread, onion, green chili, ginger garlic, capsicum, cabbage and Indian spices.

Add chopped coriander leaves and lemon juice.

Mix well and add milk to bind everything together.

Grate the cheese and add to the mixture

Take a small portion of the mixture and shape it into flat round cutlets.

Prepare the batter with mixing of ingredients with water

Dip each cutlet in batter.

Roll it in a mix of breadcrumbs and sesame seeds for a crispy texture.

Heat oil in a pan. Deep fry or shallow fry the cutlets on medium heat until golden brown.

Drain excess oil using a paper towel.

Serve hot with mint chutney

Inputs by Chef Shaikh Sagir, The Resort, Mumbai