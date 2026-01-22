There are a dime a dozen packaged mixers and chasers for those who live for weekend happy highs. The instant gratification aside, more often than not, they work less because they elevate the drink and more because they neatly slot themselves into your already perfected pregame ritual. They're usually one-size-fits-all placeholders for the full-blown bar crawl planned ahead for the night. More importantly, they distract from what comes next - namely rushed orders, mostly over-priced (and oft watered down) cocktails and fat tabs that arrive quicker than the former. This homemade picante recipe will cut your night-out bills in half (Photo: Standard Newspaper)

Creator Mahek Arora (@mahek.arora) but, courtesy of her dad, promises a homemade cocktail that hits the spot just as good with a fourth of a typical night out bill, considering you already have most of what you need in your home's bar corner.

Fairly simple and quite honestly addictive, a bougie DIY night-in with the group actually sounds like a flex with this recipe. Follow the directions below.

Papa's passionate picante Ingredients: Tequila - 60ml, freshly squeezed lemon juice - 30ml, green chillies - 1 to 2, passionfruit syrup - 45ml, ice - lots of it; rock salt for the rim; jalapeno slices for garnishing

Method: #1 Rub a lemon wedge on the rim of your serving glass and dunk it over a flat pile of rock salt to create your rim.

#2 Add the tequila, freshly squeezed lemon juice and passionfruit syrup.

#3 Take the green chilli and crush it in a mortar pestle. Add to the shaker.

#4 Go in with a heavy hand of ice and give this a good shake.

#5 Don't strain the cocktail if you want it to have some taste texture with the crushed chilli.

#6 Garnish with a whole chilli or sliced jalapeno.

(recipe from Mahek Arora)