Viral trend: Burn-away cakes are grabbing attention with Swifties, celebs

Got a birthday or another celebration coming up? You'll definitely be looking to order a cake. This time, skip aside the fancy tiered creations and exotic flavours and go for a cake that is as offbeat as it gets! Let it burn away right in front of you and your guests! That's right, in a zany new trend, burn-away cakes are gabbing attention and they're just like what their name says.



How it flamed a place into the spotlight

Drama meets deliciousness here. The burn-away cake has a layer of rice paper which is set ablaze once lit by a candle. This primary layer (made with potato starch and olive oil allowing for an easy burn), peels away to reveal another frosting layer beneath that has the real image or design. The cool confectionery idea caught Swifties' attention when a burn-away cake was made by Ontario-based baker Namaya Navaratnarajah who goes by @cakesbynams on TikTok. She made it themed around the popstar's Reputation album. Burn-away cakes are becoming a hot trend for their dramatic visual appeal (Instagram)

Created by Toronto-based cake decorator @cakesbynams and themed after the singer Taylor' Swift's 'Reputation' album(TikTok)

The confection begins with an image of Taylor's Instagram page and ends with a picture of the star in a black bodysuit during her Eras Tour. It went viral and how! She admits, though, that she isn't the first to try this and that that she came across the concept from cake artist Denise Steward, who had done a New Year’s burn-away cake.



The hashtag #burnawaycake is touching 200 million views on TikTok and counting. It's also hot on Instagram, with folks loving the concept. Folks are trying their hand at new cake-making style using themes of Pokémon and The Hunger Games.



Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres also celebrated her 66th birthday with this trendy cake and took to Instagram to share videos of it.

Ellen DeGeneres celebrated her 66th birthday with a burn-away cake(Instagram )





